The series follows "battle-hardened" Dr Lucinda Edwards (Algar), who endures a nightmarish shift in which patient Edith, an opioid overdose victim, dies on her watch.

Niamh Algar has opened up about her complex character in ITV medical thriller Malpractice , revealing she has no idea how audiences will view the role.

An inquiry is launched at the demand of Edith's grieving father, played by Brian Bovell (Andor), which aims to uncover if the death was unavoidable or if Dr Edwards is to blame.

Algar spoke to RadioTimes.com and other press in the run-up to the show's premiere, explaining that her character is open to a wide range of interpretations – and she's unsure of what audiences will think.

“You don't look at a character on the page and go 'right, she is likeable' or 'she is the villain'," began Algar. "You're playing what she's doing, you're playing the actions, and it's up to the audience to either feel like they're judging her or they're on her side."

She continued: "What I love about a show like this that, I suppose, is so topical at the moment but is very much a medical thriller drama; it's still storytelling.

"And what you've got the power of doing is creating difficult conversations and having a character at the centre of that where you don't know the full extent until the very end."

Algar added: "It’s a really interesting conversation to have because you can only be like, 'Oh, I know her' or 'Oh my gosh, she's exactly like my mate.' It’s relatable and I don’t know what way she‘s going to be perceived and that's what's exciting."

Malpractice also stars James Purefoy (Pennyworth) as medical supervisor Dr Leo Harris, Helen Behan (The Virtues) as Dr Norma Callahan, and newcomer Jordan Kouamé as her fellow investigator, Dr George Adjei – who has a history with Lucinda.

Malpractice premieres on ITV1 and ITVX at 9pm on Sunday 23rd April 2023. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

