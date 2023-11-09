Known as Operation Deadbolt, the PVE mode looks to return to the winning formula that helped make Zombies the phenomenon it is.

With the biggest zombie map ever to grace a Call of Duty, plenty of new zombie types and a storyline that will follow the events of Black Ops Cold War's Dark Aether, there's plenty to get excited about.

So what do you need to know before jumping in? Well, we've got all the vital zombie intel below, so you can squad up in the new CoD without the worry of being behind from the start. Let's do this.

Will CoD MW3 have Zombies?

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. Activision

Yes, Activision confirmed that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will have Zombies in August 2023.

It will be known as Modern Warfare Zombies, with Treyarch working with Sledgehammer Games and Moon Studios to make the project come to life.

It will be released at the same time as Modern Warfare 3 on 10th November 2023.

How has Zombies changed in CoD MW3?

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Zombies. Activision

Described as a "brand new evolution of the zombies experience", Modern Warfare 3 will introduce an open world zombies with the largest map to feature in the mode yet.

It will be made up of "tense moments" where squads of three will make their way through three zones as they look to hold back the oncoming hordes.

A 45-minute countdown will commence, with players needing to get out in the last 15 minutes.

Players will enter the match in a low-threat zone, where zombies are more idle and easy to kill. Moving up, the medium threat is described as a "big step" from the low-tier zone, with lots of new zombie types introduced to the battle. Finally, the high-threat zone will feature the biggest and most brutal zombie types that will push players to the limit.

The experience has been designed around three-player squads, with up to eight teams available on one map - with squads able to meet up and work together.

A solo option is available, too - where, again, you can either team up with others or go it alone.

Additionally, Modern Warfare 3 lets players take things out of the map and then return with them the next time they enter Zombies. Whether or not that will include the classic Ray Gun is yet to be seen.

How many Zombies maps are in CoD MW3?

Monkey toy in Modern Warfare 2. Activision

Operation Deadbolt will only feature one map at launch in Modern Warfare 3. It will be inspired by the Warzone map Urzikstan, and will feature up to 24 players made up of eight different three-person squads.

This will be the largest Zombie map to ever feature in a Call of Duty.

Is there a trailer for CoD MW3 Zombies?

The first trailer shown off for the new Zombies was a four-minute cinematic that premiered in September 2023.

It shows a team of multi-national Operators assisting the members of Task Force 141 against vast undead hordes brought on by a second major enemy threat. See it below:

A Zombies reveal trailer for Modern Warfare 3 was uploaded by the Call of Duty YouTube channel in October 2023. The video shows off the new open world map, some of the weapons – both new and returning – as well as the different zombie creatures you will be fighting to take down.

Another Zombies video then was uploaded just ahead of launch, with Treyarch developers talking about the new additions and differences to the fan favourite mode. Watch the gameplay overview below:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is scheduled to launch on 10th November 2023 across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC. Head to Amazon to pick up a copy in time for the weekend.

