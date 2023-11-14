CoD MW3 Mercenary Convoy: How to find & destroy in Zombies
Destroy that convoy in no time!
The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 remake has been out a few days now, and if you're anything like us, it's all you've been playing.
From the reimagined story to the new gameplay elements, it's looking to be the perfect ending to the remake trilogy.
It comes with a new version of Zombies, too, which is built up of story-based missions.
In one of these missions, you'll be tasked with destroying a Mercenary Convoy, which is a nice break from all the zombie killing - but quite a challenge.
Struggling to destroy it? Or are you struggling to even find it? You're not alone, and we're here to help. You'll have that Mercenary Stronghold Keycard in no time.
CoD MW3 Mercenary Convoy: How to find & destroy in Zombies
If you're a visual learner, take a look at the video below to learn all the important details on finding and destroying the Mercenary Convoy in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3:
Now for our step by step guide...
First, locating the convoy in the first place. The convoy will always be on the huge highway with two lanes that circles the map; it passes along the border of the low and medium threat zone.
To find the convoy, head to that highway and keep your eyes peeled. Find a good place to sit and wait, and you should spot it eventually.
You can’t miss the convoy when you see it - it’s a big procession of vehicles that consists of three pickup trucks filled with enemy soldiers.
They appear at random, but it's more likely to be in the north (above the city). Just look out for three red vehicles on the radar.
But what about destroying the Mercenary Convoy once you've found it? To do that, follow the steps below!
If you shoot at the vehicles, your foes jump out of their transport for a firefight. Kill all of them, loot the bodies and voila!
Now that you've found and destroyed the convoy, you should have a Mercenary Stronghold Keycard.
