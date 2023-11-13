With regards to that last part, there's a new stance in this one that wasn't in the previous remakes.

The tactical stance (or the tac-stance) is a pretty badass-looking move in which the weapon is tilted to the left. But what's the point exactly, and when's the best time to use it?

Let's take a look.

What is tactical stance in CoD MW3?

The tactical stance is a move in which the weapon is slightly slanted, and it's especially useful in aggressive plays.

This is because it's a stance that's somewhere between shooting from the hip and using the regular sight aim. So if you find yourself too close to your enemies to get into the aim, and too far to melee, the tactical stance is your best friend.

The speed of the sights is increased in the stance, too, as is the spread of bullets.

How to use CoD MW3 tactical stance

First, make sure the stance is activated in the gameplay settings! While you're in the settings, you'll also be able to adjust the Tactical Stance Behaviour.

Once you've made sure it's activated, you'll have an option of two button commands to use the tac-stance: aim and melee, or aim and down. It might be worth trying both of these out in the game, and finding out which one works best for you.

If you're sliding, however, you'll tac-stance by default - so no need to press anything, just shoot!

