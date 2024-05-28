Reports suggest that the game will take place in the 1990s and will be set during the Gulf War, focusing on the CIA and the role of the US in the conflict.

The latest teaser trailer hasn’t give much away, though.

There isn’t a confirmed release date yet, but CoD games usually launch towards the end of the year.

More like this

Last year’s Modern Warfare 3 came out in November, so it is a safe bet to assume Black Ops 6 will be available at a similar time. We’ll learn more about it at Summer Game Fest 2024, where the shooter will get its own showcase.

But with Black Ops 6 being the first CoD game to be released since Microsoft acquired its developer Activision, fans are naturally left wondering whether they will be able to play the game from day one via Game Pass.

If so, where does that leave PlayStation players? Read on to find out.

Will Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 come to Xbox Game Pass and PS Plus?

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will release on Xbox Game Pass, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal.

This would be a first for the franchise, but not a wholly surprising move. Any first-party games made by Microsoft or studios owned by the company, such as Starfield and Halo Infinite, have historically been released on the subscription platform.

A question mark remained over CoD’s involvement in Game Pass after Microsoft acquired rights to the franchise, as the games are some of the highest grossing each year, and so by gifting it to Game Pass subscribers as a free game at the point of download, it would surely impact overall sales of the game.

However, it is unclear whether (and unlikely that) Black Ops 6 will be included for PS Plus subscribers, and so PlayStation owners will likely still need to purchase the game via traditional methods.

It is worth noting that none of this has been confirmed by Microsoft, as yet.

That said, high-profile journalist Tom Warren of The Verge posted on social media website X that the Xbox Game Pass app was notifying users that Black Ops 6 was coming to Game Pass on launch day later this year. He later added that an announcement looks set to happen at 10am ET.

We will update this page as soon as new information arises.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.