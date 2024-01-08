Modern Warfare 3 might have launched in November, however, Activision has provided some brief details as to what players can expect in Ranked Mode. We also have a good idea of when the mode will be made available globally — and it's not looking that far away at all.

Read on to find out everything you need to know about Ranked Play in Modern Warfare 3 as well as what we expect to see in the latest Call of Duty update.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.

Activision has yet to confirm an official date for the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Ranked Play mode, however, speculation puts the release date on Wednesday 17th January, 2024.

This date is believed to be true, as the developer did confirm that Ranked Play would arrive "mid-season" in its Season 1 Reloaded update. The halfway point is 17th January 2024 – hence why we believe this date to be accurate.

What do we know about CoD MW3 Ranked Play?

Modern Warfare 3 season one. Activision

Multiplayer Ranked Play in Modern Warfare 3 is being developed by Treyarch in partnership with Sledgehammer Games. It will build upon the Ranked Play mode that was featured in Modern Warfare 2 (2022) by utilising Modern Warfare 3 updated maps, weapons and Loadout content.

"Ranked Play is a feature-packed, stand-alone competitive Multiplayer mode that leverages the Call of Duty League approved rules, restrictions, maps, and modes," said Activision in a blog post.

"Track your standing with a visible skill rating and earn rewards across multiple Skill Divisions and Tiers. The best of the best will be featured in the Top 250 Leaderboard and Division for the chance to prove themselves as the number one player. Look for further information, including the rewards for ranking up, in the following weeks."

We're expecting Ranked Play to start playing at Rank 1 before giving them the opportunity to level up to Rank 50. This is done by winning matches, which awards a Star in return.

When enough Stars have been accumulated, that player's rank will then increase. Numerous rewards are then unlocked the higher up the rank with different symbols awarded too to prove that feat In the past, Ranks have not reset between Ranked Seasons and we don't expect Activision to change that this time either.

Once Activision has unveiled more details, we'll make sure to update this page with the latest information.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is available across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and Microsoft Windows.

