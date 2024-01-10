Love gaming? Listen to our podcast, One More Life!

While the developer is keeping lots under wraps, that hasn't stopped the web from speculating and, in some cases, leaking information about what's to come next. Most interestingly – could we be on the verge of a collaboration with The Walking Dead? We just might be.

To break this all down, read on for all the latest Modern Warfare 3 speculation and the latest news — including, the release date for Season 2.

Modern Warfare 3 Scrapyard. Activision

Activision has yet to officially confirm when Modern Warfare 3 Season 2 is set to begin, however, we are reasonably confident that it will start on Wednesday 7th February 2024.

The thinking for this is that the Season 1 battle pass is due to end on Tuesday 6th February 2024. Therefore, Call of Duty likely won't leave an absence in between and will roll straight into Season 2.

What do we know about CoD MW3 Season 2? News and rumours

Modern Warfare 3. Activision

While little is known about what Modern Warfare 3 Season 2 will entail, we can assume that a new battle pass will roll out. This will likely feature lots of new weapons, skins, a new operator and plenty more incentives. Naturally, we expect it to cost 1,100 COD Points to access and include 100 tiers.

It's also fair to assume that new multiplayer maps will be added alongside some new game modes of some kind, following on from the previous season. Ranked Play is coming on 17th January to Season One, as an example.

One rumour has suggested that a sword and bow weapon will be added to Modern Warfare 3 after game files for both were reportedly discovered.

This could potentially tie into the leaked event surrounding The Walking Dead, which is expected to introduce Rick Grimes and Michonne from The Walking Dead TV series as new operators.

This was first suggested by a leaker known as HeyImAlaix (via X, formerly Twitter) in November.

Until anything is confirmed from Activision, we urge you to not take any of these rumours or supposed 'leaks' too seriously. As soon as official details are revealed, we'll make sure to update this piece.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is available across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC.

