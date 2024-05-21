Expect Season 4 to bring with it the usual bonuses of new maps, modes, events, weapons, Operators and more.

You can catch a glimpse of all of that in the launch trailer below:

There’s plenty to explain and much to be excited about.

Read on to find out when the CoD MW3 Season 4 release date is and what to expect from its patch notes.

The Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 Season 4 release date is scheduled for Wednesday 29th May 2024, Activision has confirmed.

The MW3 start time here in the UK is 5pm on 29th May. That’s 9am PT/midday ET in the USA, Activision has also confirmed.

You have up until 5pm on 28th May to complete what’s left of the battle pass in Season 3. Again, that’s 9am PT/midday ET in the USA.

It feels like only yesterday we were starting out our Season 3 passes, and now Season 4 is right around the corner. Oh well, back to the grind, we suppose.

What to expect from the CoD MW3 Season 4 patch notes

CoD MW3 Season 4.

Three new core 6v6 maps, a new Unstable Rift in Zombies, a new mystery in Urzikstan to solve and a new Warzone event or two… There’s plenty to be getting on with from the CoD MW3 Season 4 patch notes. Yep, this includes a Gundam crossover event.

We’ve put the Season 4 roadmap in the image above, so you can see everything that’s being added to Multiplayer, Zombies, Warzone and Warzone Mobile this season.

The full list of patch notes is not yet available, but Activision has provided an in-depth blog post running through all of the incoming Season 4 additions, which we’ve noted the highlights of down below.

What’s new in MW3 Season 4 Multiplayer?

Two brand new core 6v6 maps at launch : Tokyo (medium-sized) and Paris (medium-sized)

: and Incline | Brand new core 6v6 map (medium-sized), launching mid-season

| Brand new core 6v6 map (medium-sized), launching mid-season Das Gross | Mid-season small core 6v6 new map variant

| Mid-season small core 6v6 new map variant Modes: Demolish (launch) | Hyper Cranked (launch) | Havoc (mid-season) | Headshots Only (mid-season)

(launch) | (launch) | (mid-season) | (mid-season) New Playlist Modifiers

Vortex Mosh Pit

Revamped G3T_H1GH limited-time event

Mutation Mode

Countdown Event

New Ranked Season and Rewards

New Perks: Mission Control Vest (launch) | Compression Plate (launch)

(launch) | (launch) New Killstreaks: Intelligent Munitions Systems (launch) | Loitering Munition (launch) | Missile Drone (launch) | DNA Bomb (launch)

What’s new in MW3 Zombies Season 4?

New Unstable Rift (Season 4 Reloaded)

What’s new in Warzone Season 4?

Discovery of a mysterious DNA Bomb at Popove Power

Bunkers updating throughout season

New Urzikstan Gulag silos: 'S', '2', '3' and ' 8'

and Return of Buy Back Royale Solos on Urzikstan

New modes coming throughout season

New Warzone Rewards

New Specialist Perk suitcase (Urzikstan)

New Tactical Sprint Boots (Urzikstan)

New Polaris RZR Vehicle (Urzikstan)

New Loot Hot Zones

New (currently redacted) Weapons (mid-season)

New Urzikstan Event: Runaway Train (mid-season)

Ranked Play Resurgence and Rewards

What’s new in Warzone Mobile Season 4?

New Multiplayer Map: Crash (6v6, medium-sized, launch)

(6v6, medium-sized, launch) Verdansk map update: Helicopter Crash

Rebirth Island map update: Chemical Storage Units

New modes: Killstreak Roulette Mode (Multiplayer, launch, TDM, limited-time) | Buyers' Royale Mode (Battle Royale, launch, limited-time)

(Multiplayer, launch, TDM, limited-time) | (Battle Royale, launch, limited-time) Toxic Barrels appearing on Verdansk and Rebirth Island

New limited-time event: XP Boost Week (final week of Season 4)

(final week of Season 4) Event Store update

The Keep update

More map changes, events, and limited-time modes at Season 4 Reloaded

What’s new in MW3 Season 4 across all game modes?

New Battle Pass

New Weapons: Superi 46 (Submachine Gun, Battle Pass Sector 6) | Kar98k (Marksman Rifle, Battle Pass Sector 5) | Reclaimer 18 (Shotgun, mid-season) | Sledgehammer (Melee, mid-season)

(Submachine Gun, Battle Pass Sector 6) | (Marksman Rifle, Battle Pass Sector 5) | (Shotgun, mid-season) | (Melee, mid-season) New Aftermarket Parts

New BlackCell includes two new Operator Skins : Dupe and Copy (available instantly)

includes : and (available instantly) Other new BlackCell Operator Skins : Hammer, Soap (two for Soap), Hush, Ripper, Jet, Pathfinder, Nolan, Void, and Alpine

: (two for Soap), New Battle Pass Operator Skins : Soap Nautilus Skin (unlocks at Tier 0) | Hammer (KorTac, launch, instant reward sector) | Void (KorTac, launch, Sector 16 unlock)

: (unlocks at Tier 0) | | New items in the in-game store

New Gundam event and Packs (Packs available to purchase from in-game store)

(Packs available to purchase from in-game store) The Boys Bundle

New Challenges, Events (Critical Countdown: 29th May to 26th June | Mobile Suit Gundam Legends: 5th June to 19th June | A couple more currently redacted events), and more

If you wish to see everything listed above in more detail – and information on some other Season 4 things – please do check out the official CoD Blog post.

