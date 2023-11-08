The Ingredients Network reports: "Food and drink brands are increasingly appealing to e-gamers with special edition launches." So it’s no surprise that we continue to see these collaborations.

Unfortunately, certain countries will be out of luck, but we have some good news - as there are promotions available to those missing out on the Burger King skin, and we’ll go over how to get these too.

To cheer you up, though – you can hunt down Vladimir Makarov in the MW3 campaign early access while we wait for MW3 multiplayer featuring classic MW2 maps, so long as your PC meets the minimum and recommended specs if you’re not playing on console.

Though there are scant hours until the full release, you should be able to squeeze in the story, as the MW3 campaign isn’t very long with not too many missions.

This is turning into a great whopping ramble, though, so we’ll wrap it up. Read on to see if you’re eligible for the MW3 Burger King promo!

How does the MW3 Burger King promo work?

To get the MW3 Burger King promo, you need to make an eligible purchase of the Bacon Feast Whopper in-store or use the code CALLOFDUTY (when ordering in app on purchases more than $15) multiple times to unlock all the loot.

Once you’ve completed your order, you will code you need to punch into the Call of Duty redeem page.

First purchase – Emblem, Burger Town Calling Card and one hour of double XP

– Emblem, Burger Town Calling Card and one hour of double XP Second purchase – Burger Town Operator Skin inspired by the Burger King himself and one hour of double XP

– Burger Town Operator Skin inspired by the Burger King himself and one hour of double XP Any subsequent purchase – One hour of double XP

The promotion started on 7th November and concludes on 4th December, so if you’re in an eligible territory, you could rack up some nice goodies before the game launches and after.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Can you get the MW3 Burger King skin in the UK?

No, you cannot get the MW3 Burger King skin in the UK.

The promotion is limited to the following countries.

Argentina

Aruba

Australia

Austria

Chile

Colombia

Costa Rica

Dominican Republic

Ecuador

Honduras

Martinique

The Netherlands

Nicaragua

Panama

Paraguay

Peru

Puerto Rico

Spain

Uruguay

Venezuela

If and when a Burger King MW3 promo comes to the UK, we will let you know as soon as possible and how to get it.

Theoretically, you could travel to one of these destinations, but it would be fiscally irresponsible of us to recommend doing so.

The UK has its own exclusive MW3 perks, too – which we’ll cover just below.

Players are swapping Monster and Burger King codes, but it's unclear if they can be redeemed in territories they did not originate in.

What can you get instead of MW3 Burger King skin in the UK?

Instead of the Burger King skin, MW3 players in the UK can purchase cans of Monster Original, Monster Zero Sugar or Monster Ultra White, which contain QR codes that unlock 10 minutes of double XP.

These unique Monster cans feature a special promotional design depicting the enigmatic Ghost, one of Call of Duty’s most iconic characters.

You can find all the promotions details on the Convenience Store website.

Drinking Monster energy drinks will provide you with far more than 10 minutes' worth of caffeine, however, so take care and try not to consume too much - even though MW3 launches very early in the morning in the UK on PC and console.

Listen to our One More Life podcast, subscribe to our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter for all the latest gaming intel.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.