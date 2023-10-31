The minimum requirements and recommended specs for MW3 tell you that you’ll need an internet connection to play, and an SSD.

What’s more, if you don’t have CoD HQ and Warzone already installed, you’ll need to have a whopping 149GB of available space on said SSD.

Listen to our podcast, One More Life, for more gaming intel!

In all the specs down below, you’ll notice something called the Hi-Rez Assets Cache. With this turned on, you can stream high resolution assets in-game, but it requires an extra 32GB of disk space to run.

You can turn the High-Rez Assets Cache off in the game’s settings.

Keep on reading to find out what the CoD MW3 PC requirements are – look out below for the minimum requirements, recommended specs and competitive/4K Ultra specifications.

Minimum requirements for CoD MW3 on PC

The CoD MW3 minimum specs require you to play on an SSD – something more and more PC games are doing these days.

If your PC matches the following minimum requirements, you will be able to play MW3, but it won’t look its best:

OS: Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update)

Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update) CPU: Intel Core i5-6600 or AMD Ryzen 5 1400

Intel Core i5-6600 or AMD Ryzen 5 1400 RAM: 8GB

8GB Hi-Rez Assets Cache: Up to 32GB

Up to 32GB GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 / GTX 1650 or AMD Radeon RX 470

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 / GTX 1650 or AMD Radeon RX 470 Video Memory: 2GB

2GB Storage: SSD with 149GB available space (78GB if COD HQ and Warzone are already installed)

SSD with 149GB available space (78GB if COD HQ and Warzone are already installed) DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Internet connection required

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Recommended specs for CoD MW3 on PC

The CoD MW3 recommended specs will let you play the game with a good level of graphical detail at a solid resolution and frame rate – aim for the following requirements and you can play the game well:

OS: Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update) or Windows 11 64 Bit (latest update)

Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update) or Windows 11 64 Bit (latest update) CPU: Intel Core i7-6700K or AMD Ryzen 5 1600X

Intel Core i7-6700K or AMD Ryzen 5 1600X RAM: 16GB

16GB Hi-Rez Assets Cache: Up to 32GB

Up to 32GB GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080Ti / RTX 3060 or AMD Radeon RX 6600XT

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080Ti / RTX 3060 or AMD Radeon RX 6600XT Video Memory: 8GB

8GB Storage: SSD with 149GB available space (78GB if COD HQ and Warzone are already installed)

SSD with 149GB available space (78GB if COD HQ and Warzone are already installed) DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Internet connection required

If you’re looking to be more competitive or want the game’s visuals to shine in Ultra at 4K, you’ll need to own an even more powerful rig.

Fortunately, Activision has detailed the competitive/Ultra 4K specifications, too, which you can check out below:

OS: Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update) or Windows 11 64 Bit (latest update)

Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update) or Windows 11 64 Bit (latest update) CPU: Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X

Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X RAM: 16GB

16GB Hi-Rez Assets Cache: Up to 64GB

Up to 64GB GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 / RTX 4070 or AMD Radeon RX 6800XT

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 / RTX 4070 or AMD Radeon RX 6800XT Video Memory: 10GB

10GB Storage: SSD with 149GB available space (78GB if COD HQ and Warzone are already installed)

SSD with 149GB available space (78GB if COD HQ and Warzone are already installed) DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Internet connection required

If your PC matches the requirements above, you should be able to play CoD MW3 on PC at Ultra settings in 4K.

Listen to our One More Life podcast, subscribe to our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter for all the latest gaming intel.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.