If anything like its predecessors, we can expect a battle pass made up of around 20 sectors and 1,400 Call of Duty points. Regardless, there will be plenty to keep you playing for weeks on end.

As we wait for the official release date and timings for Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 battle pass, head below for a round-up of all the latest news, rumours, leaks and everything else.

When is the CoD MW3 Battle Pass arriving? Season 1 speculation

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. Activision

The prevailing rumour making its way across the web is that the first battle pass for Modern Warfare 3 will arrive on 6th December 2023.

Considering that will be just under a month after the game's official launch, this does seem about right.

It's worth noting that no official date has been announced by Activision at the time of writing, but we do expect to see battle pass sometime in December 2023.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How much will the CoD MW3 Season 1 Battle Pass cost?

No official pricing has been revealed by Activision at the time of writing.

That said, going off the pricing of the previous Call of Duty, we can expect Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 battle pass to come in for around £9.99, or 1,000 Call of Duty points.

Players who purchase the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Vault Edition for an RRP of £99.99 will gain access to the battle pass for no extra cost.

What will be included in the CoD MW3 Season 1 Battle Pass? Latest rumours

A zombie in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. Activision

Ahead of Modern Warfare 3's official launch, Activision detailed a number of components that will make up Season 1. This includes:

Three new six vs six multiplayer maps

Gunfight, All or Nothing and more multiplayer modes

New story and secrets for Zombies

New Urzikstan Warzone map

Holiday event, new modes and more

Five weapons will also be added as part of the battle pass, according to one rumour making the rounds on social media.

These speculated weapons are the RAM-7 (AR), TAQ Evolvere (LMG), XRK Stalker (Sniper), HRM-9 (SMG) and ARX160. Aside from this, we're expecting the typical free and premium tiers with skins, blueprints, battle pass XP tokens and COD points.

To get an idea of what the battle pass will look like, check out the below preview taken from the Modern Warfare 3 beta:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is now available across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC. Head to Amazon to pick up a copy in time for the weekend.

Listen to our One More Life podcast, subscribe to our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter for all the latest gaming intel.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.