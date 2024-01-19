Officially revealed at the Xbox Developer Direct yesterday, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle has everyone's favourite wisecracking (and whip-cracking) adventurer returning in a first-person blockbuster, which is the first Indy game for over a decade.

Love gaming? Listen to our podcast, One More Life!

So, what do we know about the game so far? Does it have a release date, a trailer? Let's take a deep dive.

All we know at the moment is that Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is slated for release sometime in 2024.

An exact date wasn't given, but we're impressed it's dropping as early as this year.

If we had to guess, we'd say the second half of the year. Just in time for Christmas.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Can I pre-order Indiana Jones and the Great Circle?

While there isn't currently a pre-order option for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, you can add it to your wishlist on the official page.

We know that it'll be released on Game Pass from day one, which is an excellent reason to subscribe!

Which consoles and platforms can play Indiana Jones and the Great Circle?

Since 2021, Microsoft have exclusive rights to both Bethesda Softworks and MachineGames. So we're confident that Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will only release on Xbox and PC.

If any news of a port surfaces, we'll let you know, but don't get your hopes up. We're not expecting to see this game on PS5, PS4 or Nintendo Switch any time soon.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle cast: Who voices Indy?

Troy Baker in The Last of Us HBO

As for the Indiana Jones and the Great Circle cast, Troy Baker voices Indiana Jones in the new game, doing a decent Harrison Ford impression.

Baker is best known to gamers as the voice of Joel in The Last of Us games, and he also had a small but memorable role in the TLOU TV show (see pic above). He also played the Joker in DC's Arkham Origins game, and has appeared in countless other games over the years.

It looks like Harrison Ford's facial likeness was used for the character model, but it's Baker's voice you'll hear delivering the lines.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle gameplay and story details

The trailer revealed that, unlike both Uncharted and Tomb Raider, this treasure hunting adventure will be first-person.

It's a novel twist for the genre, but judging by the trailer, it looks like it might work.

The whipping, shooting, exploring, and the intense platforming (sometimes from a moving aeroplane) look pretty darn thrilling.

As for the story, we're taking control of a young Indy in 1937. So it's set between Raiders of the Lost Ark and The Last Crusade, and takes place in multiple locations across the globe.

"Venture through a mix of linear, narrative-driven gameplay and open-area maps," the official website says.

"Indulge your inner explorer and unearth fascinating secrets, deadly traps and fiendish puzzles, where anything could potentially hide the next piece of the mystery."

Is there an Indiana Jones and the Great Circle trailer?

There is indeed a trailer! It dropped at the Xbox Developer Direct yesterday. Check it out below:

Listen to our One More Life podcast and subscribe to our gaming newsletter for all the latest intel.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.