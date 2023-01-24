During the showcase, expect to see extended gameplay for the games listed above along with new details on The Elder Scrolls Online and more. While we already know that we’re going to see these four games in some detail, there are bound to be a few surprises revealed during the livestream.

Xbox fans, rejoice! Microsoft has announced the Xbox and Bethesda Developer Direct, which is set to reveal new information regarding games such as the new Forza Motorsport, Redfall, and Minecraft Legends. Finally, we’re going to see what the first-party studios have up their sleeves for the Series X/S and PC in 2023.

Starfield, though, might be a no-show, as Microsoft has confirmed it is working on a separate, standalone show for Bethesda’s sci-fi extravaganza.

If you’re keen to watch the Developer Direct and catch those juicy announcements live, read on below to discover when the UK start time is for the livestream, how to watch the Xbox and Bethesda showcase, and what to expect from it.

When is the Xbox and Bethesda showcase? UK start time

The Xbox and Bethesda Developer Direct start time in the UK is Wednesday 25th January 2023 at 8pm GMT. This has been officially confirmed by Microsoft.

That’s right, you don’t have long to wait at all before it begins. Set those hype levels accordingly and get those bookmarks ready so you don’t miss a second.

How to watch the Xbox and Bethesda showcase in the UK

You can watch the Xbox and Bethesda Developer Direct in the UK across a variety of different platforms including YouTube, Twitch, and even Facebook. Check out the list below of where to watch it:

Click on one of the links above and bookmark that page to head back on it on 25th January, 8pm to start watching. Alternatively, we’ve embedded the Xbox YouTube video below so you don’t have to go anywhere if you don’t want to.

The entire showcase will be put up on YouTube following its conclusion in 4K 60fps so you can watch it in better quality if you can wait that long.

What to expect from the Xbox and Bethesda showcase

The Xbox and Bethesda Developer Direct will primarily feature four games: Forza Motorsport, Minecraft Legends, Redfall, and The Elder Scrolls Online. Expect to see extended gameplay reveals of these four games from their respective development studios.

Don’t expect to see much (if anything) from Starfield. Due to the scale of Bethesda’s incoming sci-fi RPG, it is getting its own standalone Developer Direct in due course.

Hopefully we’ll see more than just the four games listed above, but do expect the majority of the Direct to focus on them.

We’re hoping for an update on the upcoming Indiana Jones game from MachineGames (makers of Wolfenstein: The New Order). There’s bound to be a surprise or two but please don’t blame us if there isn’t.

