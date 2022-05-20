From the Bethesda-owned studio that previously worked on Prey and Dishonored, Redfall will allow players to "face off against a legion of vampires that have overtaken the once-quaint island town of Redfall."

Arkane Austin is beavering away on Redfall. And even though the game's release date is quite far off, we do know a fair bit about it at this point.

It's worth noting that Bethesda is now owned by Xbox, which means this game will not be coming to Sony or Nintendo consoles, with Microsoft opting to keep the game on its own platforms.

Fans are hoping to learn even more about the game at the Xbox and Bethesda showcase in June, but until then, we've pulled together all the essential details on Redfall for you right here.

When is the Redfall release date?

The Redfall release date will occur in 2023, the developers have recently stated.

Much like Bethesda's other big new IP, Starfield, Redfall was previously aiming for a 2022 release, before delays in the production pushed it back to 2023.

It is certainly a disappointment to have this happen to two big hitters at the same time, but here's hoping the longer wait is worth it.

Can you pre-order Redfall?

Surprisingly, considering that the release date is still a way off, you can indeed pre-order Redfall over at GAME.

The Redfall price is currently listed at £59.99, but it's worth remembering that Redfall will also come Xbox Game Pass at launch, so you could probably get it cheaper with a subscription.

Which platforms is Redfall on?

Redfall will release on Xbox Series X/S and PC only, with Microsoft keeping this game to itself.

There seem to be no plans to bring Redfall to Nintendo Switch or PlayStation consoles. And players on the older Xbox One consoles will be missing out, as well.

Redfall story and gameplay

Redfall is an open-world first-person shooter where players can work together in groups of up to four people, but you can choose to play on your own if you'd prefer.

The Xbox Wire blog has said that, "In signature Arkane style, you will choose your path across the island and through the vampire masses as you discover what caused this plague of bloodsuckers, then put an end to the threat."

Teasing the story, the blog notes, "Redfall used to be a bustling, beautiful island community. It had everything a coastal town in Massachusetts should have: a lighthouse, a lobster shack, a boardwalk…

"When the vampires took over, they blocked out the sun, pushed back the tides, and effectively walled off the island from the rest of society, trapping everyone who remained.

"Now vampires rule the town by night and the human cultists who worship them patrol the streets by day. Not too many people venturing out of safety to check out the boardwalk these days - and forget about getting fresh lobster."

Is there a Redfall trailer?

So far, there has only been one major trailer for Redfall, and that was the atmospheric announcement video that first introduced the concept of this game. While we wait to learn more about the Redfall release date, you can take a look at the promo clip below.

