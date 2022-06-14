If the answer to either of the above questions is yes, then we have good news! The game is officially on its way, as confirmed at Sunday's Xbox and Bethesda Showcase.

Are you ready to explore, fight and survive as you ascend to the peak of a land ruled by silk and song? Have you been waiting patiently since the release of Hollow Knight in 2017, the fires of anticipation stoked by the 2019 announcement about a sequel called Hollow Knight: Silksong?

The original game blew fans away with its dark, stylized graphics and kept them hooked with punishing, Metroidvania-style gameplay that mixed precision platforming with hardcore boss battles. This fresh adventure lets you play as a new character – albeit one you've met before. Yes, Hornet is back, and this time, she's on your side!

Sadly for those still awaiting an answer to exactly when the game will arrive, no date was confirmed.

When is the Hollow Knight: Silksong release date?

You can expect the Hollow Knight: Silksong release date to fall before July 2023.

Hollow Knight: Silksong has yet to confirm an exact release date, though the official Xbox Twitter account has backed up what was revealed at the event, stating that the game will be available within the next year.

Can you pre-order Hollow Knight: Silksong?

Hollow Knight: Silksong is not yet available for pre-order, so keep a hold of that money burning a hole in your wallet. We'll be sure to update this page when pre-orders begin.

Which consoles and platforms can play Hollow Knight: Silksong?

Hollow Knight: Silksong will be available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC, Mac, and Linux. A healthy line up, there. For Xbox players, it will be available on Xbox Game Pass the day it’s released.

Latest deals

Hollow Knight: Silksong gameplay and story details

The sequel puts players in control of Hornet, a popular needle-wielding character from the first game. Naturally, she employs a host of new skills as she traverses Hollow Knight’s crumbling insectoid world.

We're promised a visit to a whole new kingdom where you can explore coral forests, mossy grottos, gilded cities and misted moors as you ascend to the shining citadel at the top of the world. You'll be able to employ new moves and craft new tools to help you battle buggy baddies. Quests will allow you to hunt down rare beasts and and unearth ancient mysteries, battling a slew of new opponents all with their own abilities.

And if you conquer the whole thing, Team Cherry is adding an all-new mode that spins the game into a unique, challenging experience.

Is there a Hollow Knight: Silksong trailer?

Microsoft did reveal a gameplay trailer as part of the Xbox+Bethesda event. And you can watch it below...

