During the event, Nintendo shared countless updates on games, from first-party exclusives like Mario Kart 9 to third-party blockbusters like Elden Ring and Cyberpunk 2077.

During a quick run-though of third-party titles that fans should expect to see on Switch 2, Nintendo included a split-second look at the long-awaited Hollow Knight: Silksong.

Of course, Hollow Knight fans have been starved of Silksong news for a number of years now. At one point, it seemed certain that it would drop in 2023. And that didn't happen, obviously.

Thanks to a 'blink and you'll miss it' moment in the Switch 2 event today, fans have now been given an official indication that Hollow Knight: Silksong will release in 2025.

As you can imagine, those fans have been quick to react. Check out the social posts below!

For some, the split-second look at Silksong prompted a degree of shock. Is that all we're getting after all this time waiting?

But, overall, everyone just seems to be happy that the game is back in the public eye and slated for this year.

Nintendo, after the show, took to its own social platforms to reiterate that, yes, Hollow Knight: Silksong is coming this year, and it'll be available on Nintendo Switch 2.

Of course, '2025' is quite a broad release date window. As and when a firm date is announced for Silksong, we'll be sure to let you know.

In the meantime, if you've got an hour to spare and want to know more about Switch 2, check out the presentation for yourself below.

