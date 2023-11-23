To help celebrate Thanksgiving over in the USA, Activision Blizzard has begun and detailed a Mother’s Blessing event in Diablo 4.

The week-long event has already started, and you can head into the game right now to make use of that 35 per cent XP and gold boost.

Read on to find out when the Diablo 4 Mother’s Blessing end date and time is. Discover, too, how to get the Mother’s Blessing XP and gold boost.

The Diablo 4 Mother’s Blessing end date is Monday 27th November 2023, Activision Blizzard has revealed. It began on Monday 20th November, so the whole thing lasts a week.

This means you only have a few days left to make use of that XP and gold boost!

The Diablo 4 Mother’s Blessing end time in the UK is 6pm on 27th November 2023. For those of you living in the USA, meanwhile, expect the week-long Thanksgiving event to end at 10am PT/1pm ET on 27th November.

It’s always a bonus when a publisher reveals precisely when an in-game event is scheduled to end. Not as good a bonus as the 35 per cent XP and gold boost that runs throughout the Mother’s Blessing event, though.

How to get Diablo 4 Mother’s Blessing XP and gold boost

To get the Mother’s Blessing XP and gold boost in Diablo 4, all you need to do is play the game during the event, which is set to end on 27th November 2023. Every player should see a new in-game icon next to their potion count that details the increased rate of gold and experience points bonus.

The 35 per cent (multiplicative) bonus to earned XP and gold is available for all players. As the official Blizzard website puts it, "Lilith blesses all her children, as this bonus applies to both Seasonal and Eternal Realms, and all World Tiers."

What’s more, the Diablo 4 XP and gold boost during Mother’s Blessing can be stacked. Definitely "pair it with Elixirs and the Urn of Experience to maximise your experience gains".

While this event is ongoing, as Blizzard puts it, "Use this boost to carve through ranks of the Battle Pass, climb to higher Levels and World Tiers with burning swiftness and complete your Season Journey so you can confront the trials waiting for you in the Abattoir of Zir on 5th December."

Now, if you don’t mind us, we’ll be making use of that 35 per cent XP and gold boost during Mother’s Blessing, thank you very much.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Listen to our One More Life podcast, subscribe to our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter for all the latest gaming intel.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.