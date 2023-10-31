Provided the Diablo 4 servers aren’t down, the game offers players many hours of fun, especially when played in co-op. Thematically, the game shares far more with Diablo and Diablo II and eschews the more colourful and cheerful tones of the third game. If rumours are to be believed, further fan service to the old days could be coming.

Some good Diablo 4 news is just what Blizzard could do with, as fans were recently maligned by the exorbitant cost of the Overwatch 2 Diablo 4 skins.

Once Diablo 4 is on Game Pass following the Microsoft-ABK acquisition, perhaps players will be able to stomach the cost of Battle Passes and DLCs but many have already coughed up the full asking price.

Nothing is known for certain however but read on to find out what we’ve gleaned from our satanic sleuthing.

Diablo 4 DLC news, rumours and leaks explained

Spotted by Wccftech, a technical alpha build of the 2.0 version of Diablo 4 – which features content from a supposed future DLC known as Lords of Hatred – was internally launched by Blizzard to test the upcoming features privately before being released to the public.

The Alpha version was uploaded to the private community developer network (CDN) used by Blizzard which – unfortunately for them – was cracked wide open and datamined.

YouTuber YbuBaKa shared his findings, which can be roughly machine-translated by YouTube from Russian to English.

User Stratkt on ResetEra broke their findings down in a forum post revealing the title of the DLC and some of its contents which we’ve condensed just below.

New class – “Spiritborn”. Said to include “nature, wings and soaring”

New region – “Kurast”. A city featured in Diablo II

Mercenary system

Raids

Runestones

Travincal from Diablo II appears in the files

Whether or not these prove to be true remains to be seen, but longtime fans of Diablo will no doubt be excited to see familiar locales and characters from Diablo II making a return, as the second entry is considered the high point of the series by many.

When could the Diablo 4 DLC come out? Our best estimate

We reckon the Diablo 4 DLC will release late 2023 in November or December.

Our reasoning for this is that BlizzCon – Blizzard's annual convention – will be taking place on the 3rd and 4th of November and we wouldn’t be surprised to see whatever DLC is planned being announced there, with a release date not long after the fact.

Coupled with the internal version being tested by Blizzard, all signs point to a DLC release being imminent.

As soon as we know more regarding the situation, we will update you so you don’t miss a diabolic Diablo moment.

