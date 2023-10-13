Hell hath no fury like a gamer scorned, after all.

Speaking of hell, the skins in question adorn Moira and Pharah in Diablo baddies Lilith and Inarius’s garbs, and they are locked behind a £35 Battle Pass.

Those excited about the crossover have had their enthusiasm thoroughly doused as a result.

One player noted that this is the same launch price ($40) as the original Overwatch back in 2016.

Those who have purchased the Overwatch 2 Premium Battle Pass will be feeling even more burned, as it doesn’t include the contents of the Ultimate Battle Pass, meaning they will have to shell out even more cash for the privilege of looking like their favourite Diablo 4 characters.

Another Redditor, u/YayoProtocal, offered a more on-the-nose take on the situation - we'll withhold the language from here.

Over on X, the reception wasn’t much better, with one user describing the situation as "a joke".

Some, such as X user Fusa, have likened Blizzard’s behaviour to the heavy-handed approach Electronic Arts took in the 2010s when it comes to microtransactions.

Redditor u/captain_awesome18 noted that Blizzard has essentially increased the price of the Battle Pass, as the Season 7 Ultimate Battle Pass costs the same as the Invasion Bundle without offering the same amount of content.

Prior to the Ultimate Battle Pass Bundles for Season 6, which included the aforementioned Invasion Bundle, Ultimates Passes only cost £25.

When Overwatch 2 was added to Steam in August 2023, it was review-bombed by angry fans, and currently has an “Overwhelmingly Negative” rating.

Still, plenty of people still play and enjoy Overwatch 2, and there will no doubt be enough players willing to pay for these skins - otherwise Blizzard wouldn’t keep doing it.

Over on activeplayer.io, it’s reported that Overwatch 2 has a staggering 25 million average monthly players. If even one per cent of these players purchased the Battle Pass, Blizzard would make £8,750,00.

The developer is also promising an impressive update, describing season 7 as the "Mother of all Seasons", with a new LTM, Trials of Sanctuary, and a new Control map, Samoa, coming alongside the aforementioned skins.

