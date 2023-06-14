And what a gorgeous looking game! In fact, it's so nice that it's a shame to go through it alone.

Diablo 4 has been out for a week now, and if you're anything like us you've been playing it to death. From smashing your way through the hordes of hell as a barbarian, to a darker run as a necromancer, there's plenty of replay value.

Thankfully, the multiplayer option allows you to team up with others to tackle the diabolical challenges of Sanctuary.

Read on to find out how to use the social side of Diablo 4.

How to play Diablo 4 couch co-op explained

You don't need to play online for a multiplayer experience of Diablo 4, because playing couch co-op is also an option.

To play through the game with a companion, head to the "Social" tab on the menu. Once you've logged into your Battlenet account, have your companion power on the second controller (you will, of course, need one for two-player) then press the button as prompted on the screen.

Once your companion has logged into their Battlenet account, you're good to go!

How to play Diablo 4 online co-op

If you want to play with a friend online (but don't fancy joining a clan), then you'll also need to go to the "Social" tab on the menu. Once you're there, search for your friend on the Battlenet friends list.

And in case you were wondering, Diablo 4 supports crossplay on all platforms, so that won't be an issue! You will need to enable crossplay though, so don't forget to do that.

We should add that you don't need to join a clan to enjoy the multiplayer aspect of the game, but you can read about why you might consider a Diablo 4 clan here.

We wish you the best of luck working through the planes of hell. Hopefully you'll have more confidence now you have company!

