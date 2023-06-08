Each Altar of Lilith earns you a renown boost of ten in each region, some XP and a stat boost in Dexterity, Intelligence, Strength, Willpower or an increase to your Murmuring Obols capacity. Locating them is definitely worth it.

While there are many things to be getting on with in Diablo 4 , scattered throughout Sanctuary you’ll find a load of Altar of Lilith statues. Interacting with them all might be something of a chore but doing so will grant you some useful rewards.

Finding them all will prove a tricky task, however, even if they do all carry a red glow, as there are 160 in total on the game’s open world. Fortunately, that’s where we come in.

Read on below to discover all 160 Diablo 4 Altar of Lilith locations.

Diablo 4 Altar of Lilith locations: Where to find altars explained

As there are 160 Altar of Lilith statues to find in Diablo 4, you could spend many hours trying to locate them all by yourself. We know where all of them are, though, which should speed the process up for you. The best way to find them all is to watch the handy YouTube video by Quick Guides above.

We’ve also split the Diablo 4 Lilith Altar locations down below into each of the five major map regions along with some general tips on where to find them all. It is also worth knowing that the Altars will only appear after completing the tutorial mission in Kyvoshad’s main city.

Before we get to all that, though, it’s definitely worth checking out the (extremely handy) Diablo 4 interactive map by d4builds.gg. On their interactive map, you can filter to show only the Altars of Lilith and show them by region.

All Diablo 4 Altar of Lilith statues in Dry Steppes

There are 33 Altar of Lilith statues in the Dry Steppes region of the Diablo 4 map. Check out each location in this handy YouTube video from LunarGaming.

You’ll find four in the Kotama Grasslands, two in Tusmaa Rift, four in Khargai Crags, one in The Onyx Watchtower, three in Chambatar Ridge, three in Jakha Basin, two in The Accursed Wastes, one in Qara Yisu, four in Untamed Scarps, one in Temple of Rot, four in The Scarred Coast, one in Fields of Hatred and three in Dindai Flats.

All Diablo 4 Altar of Lilith statues in Fractured Peaks

There are 28 Altar of Lilith statues to interact with in Fractured Peaks. LunarGaming has a great YouTube video with all 28 locations that you should check out.

You’ll find four in Desolate Highlands, three in Pallid Glade, one in Nostrava, four in Sarkova Pass, one in Kor Dragan, five in Frigid Expanse, one in Malnok, three in Seat of the Heavens, three in Dobrev Taiga and three in Gale Valley.

All Diablo 4 Altar of Lilith statues in Hawezar

There are 34 Altar of Lilith statues to find in the Hawezar region of the Diablo 4 map. It’s definitely worth watching LunarGaming’s helpful YouTube video to locate them all.

Split into different areas, you’ll find four in Dismall Foothills, one in Eriman’s Pyre, four in The Writhing Mire, three in Rotspill Delta, four in Blightmarsh, three in Forsaken Coast, four in Toxic Fens, one in Vyeresz, four in Fethis Wetland, one in Ruins of Rakhat Keep, one in Crusaders’ Monument and four in Umir Plateau.

All Diablo 4 Altar of Lilith statues in Kehjistan

In Kehjistan, there are 31 Altar of Lilith statues to find and interact with. It’s worth checking out this great YouTube video by LunarGaming to find them all.

You’ll find seven in Amber Sands, one in Altar of Ruin, four in Ragged Coastline, three in Caldeum, six in Scouring Sands, one in Alcarnus, three in Fields of Hatred, one in Omath’s Redoubt and five in Southern Expanse.

All Diablo 4 Altar of Lilith statues in Scosglen

In total, there are 34 Altar of Lilith statues to find in the Scosglen region of the Diablo 4 map. LunarGaming’s more-than-helpful YouTube video that shows each location in-game is well worth a look if you wish to activate them all.

Broken down into different areas of the region, you’ll find six in The Highland Wilds, three in The Shrouded Moors, one in Mordaine Lodge, two in Strand, one in Caen Adar, three in The Downs, three in The Emerald Chase, three in Wailing Hills, three in Northshore, two in Hope’s Light, three in Deep Forest, one in Túr Dúlra and three in Westering Lowlands.

Read more on Diablo 4:

