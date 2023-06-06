This is why you’re wondering whether the game is on Xbox Game Pass and/or PlayStation Plus. We get it: money doesn’t grow on trees.

Diablo 4 is all that anyone can talk about at the moment and, of course, you want to play it too - but money is tight.

It’s rare for a big multiplatform game like this to end up on a subscription service at launch but that doesn’t rule it out, especially with the protracted attempt of Microsoft to purchase Activision Blizzard (developers of the game).

Whether it's on PS Plus or Game Pass, though, you might just be looking for a great deal on Diablo 4 — not everyone is subscribed, after all.

Read on to find out if Diablo 4 is on Xbox Game Pass or PS Plus and to discover the best places to find cheap copies of the game.

Is Diablo 4 on Xbox Game Pass or PS Plus?

Diablo 4 is not on Xbox Game Pass or PlayStation Plus. If you want to play the game, you’re going to have to buy a copy of it outright.

This is true as of the game’s launch. As stated above, it’s ultimately rare for a big multiplatform release such as this to end up on either Xbox Game Pass or PS Plus early doors. It doesn’t mean the game will never make its way onto either subscription platform, though.

Plenty of big releases have found their way onto PlayStation Plus and Xbox Game Pass over the years. Diablo 4 could be one such title someday, perhaps.

Microsoft will be hoping the game ends up on Game Pass sooner rather than later as part of its long-gestating attempt to purchase Activision Blizzard. Given that the UK regulators refused the deal, any such takeover could take years to come to fruition.

If there is a Diablo 4 Xbox Game Pass release, don’t expect it any time soon. You’re better off buying the game now if you want to play it right away.

Best Diablo 4 deals - cheap ways to play

While the game isn’t on Xbox Game Pass or PS Plus, you can find some great Diablo 4 deals out there. We’ve scoured the internet and found some great deals that you should absolutely make use of. Here are the best Diablo 4 deals:

Xbox

PlayStation

Diablo 4 Standard Edition | PS5 | Buy now from HMV for £59.99

| PS5 | Standard Edition with 666 Pack | PS5 | Buy from The Game Collection for £62.95 666 pack comes with 3 x randomised tarot cards (Past, present and Future) 1 x Limited edition art card 1 x Limited edition poster 1 x 20% voucher on the consumer products gear store

| PS5 | Standard Edition with 666 Pack & Light Bearer Mount | PS5 | Buy on Hit for £62.85

