If you want to join in the fun and don’t own a PS5 or Xbox Series X/S, you’ll need to know its PC requirements before you buy the game.

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you may have noticed that Diablo 4 is out now and has caught the gaming world by storm.

Luckily, Activision Blizzard has revealed both the minimum and recommended specs needed to play the game on PC - and the specifications don’t look too wild, meaning those gaming on a relatively tight budget should be able to play the RPG.

Keep on reading to find out the Diablo 4 minimum specs and recommended system requirements to play the game on PC and to check if your rig matches up.

Diablo 4 PC requirements: Minimum specs

These are the Diablo 4 minimum specs as per the official Blizzard website:

OS : 64-bit Windows 10 version 1909 or newer

: 64-bit Windows 10 version 1909 or newer Processor : Intel Core i5-2500K or AMD FX-8350

: Intel Core i5-2500K or AMD FX-8350 Memory : 8 GB RAM

: 8 GB RAM Graphics : NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 or AMD Radeon R9 280

: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 or AMD Radeon R9 280 DirectX : Version 12

: Version 12 Storage : SSD with 90 GB available space

: SSD with 90 GB available space Internet: Broadband Connection

The above requirements should be enough to play Diablo 4 on low graphics settings, 720p (render resolution) / 1080p native resolution at 30fps.

Diablo 4 PC requirements: Recommended specs

The development team has handily provided us with multiple versions of recommended specs to play Diablo 4 to medium, high, and 4K ultra settings.

If your PC matches or outperforms any of the recommended system requirements below it should play the game rather smoothly.

Medium

OS : 64-bit Windows 10 version 1909 or newer

: 64-bit Windows 10 version 1909 or newer Processor : Intel Core i5-4670K or AMD R3-1300X

: Intel Core i5-4670K or AMD R3-1300X Memory : 16 GB RAM

: 16 GB RAM Graphics : NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 or AMD Radeon RX 470

: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 or AMD Radeon RX 470 DirectX : Version 12

: Version 12 Storage : SSD with 90 GB available space

: SSD with 90 GB available space Internet: Broadband Connection

These settings should be enough to play Diablo 4 on medium graphics settings at 1080p, 60fps.

High

OS : 64-bit Windows 10 version 1909 or newer

: 64-bit Windows 10 version 1909 or newer Processor : Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 2700X

: Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 2700X Memory : 16 GB RAM

: 16 GB RAM Graphics : NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT

: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT DirectX : Version 12

: Version 12 Storage : SSD with 90 GB available space

: SSD with 90 GB available space Internet: Broadband Connection

Match these system specs and you should be able to play Diablo 4 on high graphics settings at 1080p, 60fps.

Ultra 4K

OS : 64-bit Windows 10 version 1909 or newer

: 64-bit Windows 10 version 1909 or newer Processor : Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X

: Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X Memory : 32 GB RAM

: 32 GB RAM Graphics : NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 / NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series for fully supported DLSS3 or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT

: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 / NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series for fully supported DLSS3 or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT DirectX : Version 12

: Version 12 Storage : SSD with 90 GB available space

: SSD with 90 GB available space Internet: Broadband Connection

If you’re lucky enough to have a powerful PC that matches the ultra system specs above, you should be able to play Diablo 4 on ultra graphics settings in 4K, 60fps.

It's also worth noting that the minimum and recommended system requirements could change as the game develops over time and receives new updates.

Of course, you should also be able to play at higher resolutions and lower frame rates if you want to go for graphical fidelity over image smoothness or the other way around. Now it’s time to save Sanctuary from Lilith.

