The Transformers and Jennifer’s Body actress will only be reading out a select few eulogies and it’s all happening today (8 June).

No, we haven’t gone back in time, the year is 2023 and the Diablo 4 marketing team has given the world Megan Fox promoting the game by reading out eulogies of in-game deaths.

It’s all been done in good humour, and you can check out the amusing trailer for the promotion below, which tells you how to enter the competition and what you need to do on Twitter and TikTok as well as in game.

Read on to find out how to get a chance for your very own Diablo 4 Megan Fox eulogy and to learn everything there is to know about the new competition/promotion.

Watch the Diablo 4 Megan Fox trailer

In a marketing push straight out of the noughties, Blizzard has employed Megan Fox for a new campaign. You can watch the short trailer below:

In it, the actress explains that you “might get a eulogy from yours truly. Telling the world that you went out like a hero… or a chump.”

Considering how difficult Diablo 4 can get, especially if you’re out hunting World Bosses, you may die like a chump more often than a hero.

If you want your in-game death to be eulogised by the Transformers, Jennifer’s Body, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles star, you will need to do what she says and get ready to record your untimely in-game demise.

How to submit your Diablo 4 death for a Megan Fox eulogy

To submit your Diablo 4 death for a chance to receive a eulogy performed by Megan Fox, you need to save a video clip of your in-game demise and upload it to Twitter or TikTok along with the hashtag #DiabloDeaths.

That’s all there is to it. Blizzard hasn’t revealed anything else to increase your chances of receiving a Megan Fox eulogy so we guess you’ll just have to wait and see if your Diablo 4 death makes it.

Note how she says “might get a eulogy” and how Blizzard uses the word “chance.” There don’t appear to be any rules over what makes a eulogy-worthy death. You’ve just got to shoot your shot.

If you think you went out in style or in a manner befitting the chumpiest of chumps, you might be in with a chance.

These eulogies will be read by the actress today, 8 June, so you better get your death in now while you still can!

Checking out the hashtag is a decent way of seeing how other players have been getting killed, so you don’t make the same mistakes they did.

