These legendary enemies are not always available to fight in the game and actually carry a timer, meaning they spawn onto certain spots of the map at particular times and won’t be around if you don’t reach them in time.

While you’ll encounter many a difficult foe throughout your time spent playing Diablo 4 , its World Bosses are amongst the toughest.

As of the game’s launch, there are three World Bosses to find and defeat: Ashava the Pestilent, Avarice the Gold-Cursed, and The Wandering Death. You will need to be in a group to take them down. Trust us.

Killing one of these mighty foes is a surefire way to earn yourself some rare and legendary loot.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Diablo 4 World Boss timer and when and where they spawn in the UK.

Diablo 4 World Boss timer: What do we know about UK spawn times?

The Diablo 4 World Boss timer unlocks after you complete the main campaign. You should be able to fight against World Bosses at any time (their level scales to your own) but you won’t know where or when they’ll appear without the in-game notification and timer.

The timer gives you a 15-30 minute warning about a World Boss and marks its location on the map screen. Again, this only appears for players who have completed the main game. Even with the timer, however, it’s difficult to pinpoint precisely when World Bosses spawn in Diablo 4.

There is no official schedule from Blizzard, so we’re relying on player reports here. Based on what we know, World Bosses should spawn in Diablo 4 roughly every six hours. This means you should have four chances to kill one every day.

Some days might have three Wandering Deaths and an Ashava, while others have two of one and two of another. There doesn’t appear to be a noteworthy pattern appearing yet.

While there doesn’t appear to be any definitive schedule to work with, wiki/guide site game8 has provided a work-in-progress Twitter account that shouts out when and where a World Boss should be spawning.

The account is human-run and mistakes have occurred, but it’s definitely worth checking out as it has helped quite a few to find World Bosses.

What are the Diablo 4 World Bosses?

There are three World Bosses in Diablo upon the game’s launch. While this doesn’t seem like many, there is a chance that Blizzard could add more to the game as part of future updates or DLC.

For now, though, there are three and this is what you need to know about Ashava, Avarice, and Wandering Death (including known spawn locations):

Ashava the Pestilent | Has been known to spawn in The Crucible, Caen Adar, Saraan Caldera and Fields of Desecration areas

| Has been known to spawn in The Crucible, Caen Adar, Saraan Caldera and Fields of Desecration areas Avarice the Gold-Cursed | Has been known to spawn in Fields of Desecration, Seared Basin, Saraan Caldera and Caen Adar areas

| Has been known to spawn in Fields of Desecration, Seared Basin, Saraan Caldera and Caen Adar areas The Wandering Death | Has been known to spawn in Caen Adar, The Crucible, Saraan Caldera and Fields of Desecration areas

