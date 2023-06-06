If you’re having trouble going it alone or are just looking for a friend to fight against Lilith’s hordes, you’ll be wanting to play the game in online co-op.

With Diablo 4 now available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC, players are wondering if they can play co-op multiplayer with friends across different platforms. Crossplay is in a number of modern games but it isn’t a guarantee.

For those playing on consoles, you can play local Diablo 4 co-op with one other person as long as you both have a Battle.net account — sorry PC owners, no local co-op for you - great news for couples looking to fight for Sanctuary together.

If you wish to play co-op online, though, read on to see if there is Diablo 4 crossplay or not, how to play between platforms, and if there is cross-progression.

Is Diablo 4 crossplay?

Yes! Diablo 4 is crossplay enabled. You can play with friends across all consoles and PC, no matter which platform you’re on.

There are no limitations between each platform, either. Anyone on any console can play with anyone on any other platform. You don’t need to worry about cross-generation stuff here, thankfully.

Crossplay, too, should work with any multiplayer mode, be it co-op or PvP.

Is there cross-progression in Diablo 4?

Along with crossplay, Diablo 4 also has cross-progression. This means that if you purchase and own the game on PS4, Xbox Series X/S and PC (for example), you can carry on your save file between each platform.

This works as long as you sign in with the same Battle.net account on each platform, anyway.

How to play between platforms with Diablo 4

To play with friends across different platforms, you need to first enable cross-platform play. Fortunately, this is a simple process but still one that needs explaining if you are yet to find the option.

In the Diablo 4 options menu, head to the social tab. At the top of the list of options, you should see ‘Cross-Network Play’ and ‘Cross-Network Communications’. Select these options and check them both on (you should now see the boxes next to these options are filled in with a white square).

You only need to enable Cross-Network Play to play with friends across different platforms, but we recommend switching Cross-Network Communications on too so you can chat with them via text or voice.

Now you know how to enable cross-platform multiplayer in Diablo 4, you’ll need to know how to play co-op or PvP with your friends. Follow the steps below to find out how to play multiplayer in Diablo 4:

Open the map screen

Head to the social tab

Select your Battle.net friend you wish to play with and either ‘Invite to Party’ or ‘Request to Join Party’ Add a friend if you need to via the button in-game

Once connected, you should see your buddy next to you on the screen

That’s all there is to Diablo 4 crossplay and how to play co-op multiplayer. Now get out there and grab some loot, together.

