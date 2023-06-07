Getting rid of those pesky FPS drops in any game can be something of a chore but frame rate counters can be used to see where it drops so you can adjust your settings accordingly.

If you’re looking to keep track of your Diablo 4 frame rate, you’ll want to apply an FPS tracker. Tools like this can be useful when you’re looking to maximise performance as they show you a live tracker of frames per second while playing the game.

Some games come with built-in FPS trackers, while the Steam Deck, for example, has one built-in that you can overlay on any game. It’s needed if you wish to keep the game running at a buttery smooth 60 FPS (or higher) or keep it ticking along nicely in 30.

Here’s how to show FPS in Diablo 4 and how to keep track of the frame rate while playing the game.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How to show FPS in Diablo 4

To show the Diablo 4 FPS counter all you need to do is press Ctrl+R at the same time. You can do this at any time and it will bring up the frame rate tracker. That’s all there is to it.

Once you have pressed Ctrl+R, the FPS tracker will appear in the bottom-left corner of the screen and give you a constant live feed of the game’s current frame rate. It will remain there until you switch it off.

To turn the FPS counter off, you need to press Ctrl+R twice more. Pressing this key combo once more will switch on the latency counter. This is also a useful tool as knowing what your ping is in an always-online game will let you know if it's your graphics settings or internet connection that is bringing performance down.

While many players likely won’t ever feel the need to learn what exact frame rate they’re hitting in Diablo 4, using its FPS counter is a great way to help you eke out the best performance you can.

You may find, for example, that playing the game in 4K on ultra settings (check out the system requirements to see if your rig can run it) is often dropping lower than 60 FPS. This will give the game’s performance a stuttering and sluggish feel. With the tracker switched on, you can tell when the frame rate is dropping and adjust your graphics settings accordingly.

Can you show FPS in Diablo 4 on consoles?

No. You cannot show the frame rate in Diablo 4 on consoles. The above method works only on the PC version of the game.

If you’re encountering poor performance on the console versions of the game, it could be down to internet issues. Remember to check your connection and reset that router if needs be!

Read more on Diablo 4:

Subscribe to our free Gaming Newsletter for weekly insights, and visit our Gaming hub for all the latest news.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Take part in the Screen Test, a project from Radio Times and the Universities of Sussex and Brighton, to explore the role of television and audio in our lives.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.