With regards to that last element... let's talk about clans. They're a huge part of any MMO. As well as making these games a wholesome opportunity to hang out with friends far away, they're also practical means of getting through dungeons more effectively.

Diablo 4 has been out for a few days now, and with the exception of a few complaints - issues now being ironed out - it's proving a success. The dark atmosphere, epic storytelling, addictive gameplay, and its social side are all factors in its success.

And in Diablo 4, clans are a feature you'll not want to miss. Even if you're strictly a solo gamer, hear us out.

What are Diablo 4 clans?

In a nutshell, clans are a means of joining other players in the various PVE and PVP challenges in Diablo 4. So a clan is a group of players who work together to battle the demonic hordes of Sanctuary.

It won't cost you anything extra to join a clan, and making one is a simple process.

How to create or join a Diablo 4 clan

As we've said, joining or making a clan is very easy. Head to the menu and go to the Clan tab, where you'll have the option to either create or join a pre-existing one.

When creating a clan, you'll have to come up with a private and public name for your group. You can also add a description, as well as a label to describe the group's activity. One of the coolest parts is the banner creation, in which you make a sign for your clan with the colour palette and the various logos available.

To join a pre-existing clan, simply click the join clan tab. You can have a browse and see what appeals to you because, despite being a new game, there are plenty to choose from! Or, if you're looking to join your friends in a specific clan you can search for its name once you have it.

Why should you join a clan in Diablo 4?

There are a multitude of benefits to joining a clan in Diablo 4. As well as adding a social dimension to your experience of the game, the perks aren't worth ignoring.

Firstly, it's way easier to slay the hordes of demons in Sanctuary when you're in a team. You'll pick up loot, finish challenges, and - we reckon - get way more out of the game if you join a clan.

When you're in a clan, there's also a sense of morale you won't find on your own. Diablo 4's clan menu feature a "Message of the Day" from the leader, and a newsfeed in which you can see the activity of all members of the clan. This might just fire up that competitive spirit.

There's also the fact that Diablo 4's clan system is still in its early days. Who knows what's to come in the future? There could be specialised dungeons and bosses for your clan, as well as virtual space (outside of chat boxes) for your characters to chill out. The game has only been out a week, and there's bound to be much more to come.

The perks of joining a clan are ginormous, and we can't think of one disadvantage. So what are you waiting for?

