Golden Joystick Awards 2023: Date, nominees and how to vote
Who's up for the prestigious awards?
The Golden Joysticks Awards, previously known as the People's Gaming Awards, is one of the most prestigious awards ceremonies in the world of gaming.
It's also one of the oldest, with the first being held in 1983.
This year's event will be held at Royal Lancaster London, and it's the 41st Golden Joysticks Awards.
Hosted by gaming royalty Troy Baker, it'll celebrate the achievements of the past year. And there have been quite a few of those, if you cast your mind back...
So when is it, who's been nominated and how do we vote? Let's have a look.
When is the Golden Joystick Awards 2023?
We know that it's being held in the Royal Lancaster London, but when will it be?
We can conform that The Golden Joystick Awards will take place on the 10th November 2023. See you there (in person or virtually)!
How to vote for the Golden Joystick Awards 2023
You can vote on the GamesRadar website.
But please bear in mind that voting closes for core categories on the October.
You have a bit longer for Ultimate Game of the Year, Best Lead Performer and Best Supporting Performer. Their nominees will be revealed on 23rd October, but voting will close as early as 27th October.
Full list of nominees for Golden Joystick Awards 2023
And now for the nominations! Or, at least, the ones we know of so far. Let's take a look:
Best Audio
- Stray Gods
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Bomb Rush Cyberfunk
- Starfield
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Final Fantasy XVI
Best Storytelling
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon
- Oxenfree II: Lost Signals
- PARANORMASIGHT: The Seven Mysteries of Honjo
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Best Game Community
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Warframe
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Deep Rock Galactic
- Dreams
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Best Game Expansion
- Power Wash Simulator DLC
- Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom
- The Case of the Golden Idol Mysteries: The Lemurian Vampire and Spider of Lanka
- Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania
- A Little to the Left: Cupboards & Drawers
Best Gaming Hardware
- PlayStation VR2
- Turtle Beach Stealth Pro Headset
- Alienware 34 AW3423DWF
- Nitro Deck
- ASUS ROG Strix Scope II 96
- Samsung 990 PRO
Best Indie Game
- Dave the Diver
- Pizza Tower
- Dredge
- Cocoon
- Viewfinder
- Sea of Stars
Best Multiplayer Game
- Exoprimal
- Diablo IV
- Street Fighter 6
- Remnant II
- Mortal Kombat 1
- We Were Here Expeditions: The FriendShip
Best Visual Design
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Starfield
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Viewfinder
- Lies of P
- Street Fighter 6
Nintendo Game of the Year
- Pikmin 4
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Fire Emblem Engage
- Metroid Prime Remastered
- Octopath Traveller II
- Fae Farm
PC Game of the Year
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Diablo IV
- Dave the Diver
- Tchia
- System Shock
- Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew
PlayStation Game of the Year
- Final Fantasy XVI
- Resident Evil 4 Remake
- Street Fighter 6
- Humanity
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Xbox Game of the Year
- Starfield
- Chants of Sennaar
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Planet of Lana
- Dead Space
- Pentiment
Still Playing Award
- No Man’s Sky
- Genshin Impact
- The Sims 4
- Fortnite
- Naraka: Bladepoint
- GTA: Online
- Warframe
- Valorant
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive/Counter-Strike 2
- Apex Legends
- Dota 2
- Call of Duty
Studio of the Year
- Larian Studios
- Digital Eclipse
- Nintendo EPD
- Mimimi Games
- Remedy Entertainment
- CD Projekt RED
Best Game Trailer
- Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty – Official Cinematic Trailer
- Alan Wake 2 – The Dark Place Gameplay Trailer
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Official Trailer #3
- Baby Steps Reveal Trailer
- Mortal Kombat 1 – Official It’s in Our Blood Trailer
- Dave the Diver – Official Release Month and Accolades Trailer
Most Wanted Game
- Death Stranding 2
- Star Wars Outlaws
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Tekken 8
- Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2
- STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl
- Hades II
- Fable
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
- EVERYWHERE
- Frostpunk 2
- ARK 2
- METAL GEAR SOLID Δ: SNAKE EATER
- Persona 3 Reload
- Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
- Pacific Drive
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden
- Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin
Best VR Game
- C-Smash VRS
- Horizon: Call of the Mountain
- Synapse
- Vertigo 2 VR
- F1 23 VR
- The Light Brigade
Happy voting!
