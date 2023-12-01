With more than a dozen monsters potentially hiding behind every corner, knowing how to beat each one is naturally imperative to success if you want to earn plenty of credits.

To get you nice and prepared for anything that turns up, we've collated all of the possible monsters that might appear in Lethal Company - including how to defeat each one. Head below for all the details.

Lethal Company monsters: All creatures & how to defeat them

A total of 15 monsters currently appear in Lethal Company. A handy video from DrybearGamers outlines them all, if you prefer a visual guide.

If you prefer written, here are all 15 monsters/creatures in alphabetical order, as well as strategies to take each one down. If all else fails, you still have the shovel.

Baboon Hawk

A primate with a hawk-like beak that will be more aggressive in greater numbers. To defeat the Baboon Hawk, it's best to stick together and not provoke them when alone. They only need about half a dozen hits to take out, too.

Bracken (Flower Man)

The Bracken is a red humanoid with spikes that is very deadly. It's super quick, super stealthy and will try to snap your neck when your back is turned.

Keep vigilant at all times, constantly turning around when you think it's near. Once you have the Bracken's eye-line, it will retreat – but don't corner it either, as this will only antagonise the creature and it will then kill you. We'd recommend running away, but if you must defeat it, stun grenades are the way to go.

Bunker Spider

These are giant spiders that parade the indoor area. Bunker Spiders take around five hits to defeat, and you want to keep an eye out for their webs and their efforts to ambush. Try to get higher ground or fight in groups to come out on top.

Circuit Bees

Electric bees that are found outside. Circuit Bees will attack to prepare their hives - so if you don't disturb them, they won't disturb you. That's because the hives are worth quite a few credits, so it's sometimes worth the risk.

Coil-Head

A creepy mannequin creature with tiny arms and a head atop a long spring. It likes to scream, but believe us, you should be screaming too. Unless you're looking at it, its head will bounce towards you and kill you in one hit. So back away slowly, and don't take your eyes off it until you're a safe distance. Don't engage!

Earth Leviathan

A huge worm-like creature that lives underground, the Earth Leviathan is most likely to spawn after dark. The ground will start to rumble when it's underneath you - at which point turn and run in the opposite direction to where you were going. This is another one you shouldn't try to engage with. It'll kill you in one.

Eyeless Dog

These hostile dogs also spawn outside after dark, but they're a lot easier to avoid. As their name suggests, the Eyeless Dogs can't see very well. Keep the noise to a minimum and you should sneak past them no problem. Another thing to be wary about, though - the Eyeless Dogs have a tendency to board your ship. So keep the doors closed when they're about!

Forest Keeper

Another one that comes out at night, the Forest Keeper is a giant force of nature that you should avoid at all costs. If they catch you, they'll eat you. Avoiding them should be straightforward enough, because they're so huge you'll hear their footsteps a mile away.

Ghost Girl

This one's pretty eerie. If you see the Ghost Girl - a child in a red dress - it means she's chosen you. To add to the terror, nobody can see her apart from you. You should run. She can't be killed, and she'll kill you in one.

Hoarding Bug

This indoor creature is often found collecting and guarding loot. A fellow traveller, you could say. The Hoarding Bug is a giant insect with big red eyes. It's only hostile if you attack it first, but if you fancy a fight for some treasure they're not too much of a challenge.

Lethal Company. Zeekerss

Hygrodere

The Hygrodere is an ominous blue blob which is found inside, and you die instantly if you touch it. Definitely one to avoid, it's thankfully pretty slow.

Jester

The Jester is a walking jack-in-the-box that's found inside buildings on high level moons. It might look innocent, but if you see one, you and your team should run. Once it's finished winding up its crank, a nasty skull will spring out of the box. It will massacre everyone pretty quickly.

Snare Flea

Another insect that hangs about indoors, the Snare Flea is far more hostile than the Hoarding Bug. It waits on the ceiling for an unsuspecting victim to drop onto and suffocate. So keep an eye upwards at all times! But if a Snare Flea does land on you, it's not necessarily the end. If you have an ally, they can whack it until it lets go. And if you don't, run outside where they can't survive.

Spore Lizard

The Spore Lizard might look like a dangerous entity, but if you leave it alone it won't harm you. The pink mist it emits from its tail is completely harmless, too. Sure, it'll bite you if you take the mick, but even this won't do you much damage.

Thumper

The Thumper, however, is a terrifying, hostile creature that will kill you in one once it reaches you. And it can reach you fast.

Found indoors, it looks like a shark with long limbs, and it occasionally spawns more deadly mouths to chomp you with. It can be killed, but we recommend avoiding this one. Thankfully it's deaf, so won't hear you sprinting away.

