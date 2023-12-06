So let's take a look at the Lethal Company items, how to buy them, and which ones you shouldn't be without.

All Lethal Company items

There are quite a few items in Lethal Company, from the trusty flashlight to a teleporter for the ship. Let's take a look at them all.

Walkie-talkie - equip this to hear other players, and press the button to talk yourself. Costs 12 credits.

- equip this to hear other players, and press the button to talk yourself. Costs 12 credits. Flashlight - self explanatory, the flashlight is a must for those dark corners. Costs 15 credits.

- self explanatory, the flashlight is a must for those dark corners. Costs 15 credits. Pro-flashlight - brighter, and it lasts longer. Costs 25 credits.

- brighter, and it lasts longer. Costs 25 credits. Shovel - a standard melee weapon. Costs 30 credits.

- a standard melee weapon. Costs 30 credits. Extension Ladder - use this to reach high places. Costs 60 credits.

- use this to reach high places. Costs 60 credits. Radar Booster - acts as an extra camera point, and it can distract enemies. Costs 50 credits.

- acts as an extra camera point, and it can distract enemies. Costs 50 credits. Lockpicker - use this to get through any locked door. Costs 20 credits.

- use this to get through any locked door. Costs 20 credits. Stun Grenade - non lethal grenade, it'll stun an enemy for a few seconds. Costs 40 credits.

- non lethal grenade, it'll stun an enemy for a few seconds. Costs 40 credits. Zap Gun - stuns your enemies and temporarily puts them out of action. Costs 400 credits.

- stuns your enemies and temporarily puts them out of action. Costs 400 credits. Boombox - plays music to distract enemies. Costs 60 credits.

- plays music to distract enemies. Costs 60 credits. TZP-Inhalant - use this to stop your stamina draining so quickly. However, vision will eventually be affected. Costs 120 credits.

- use this to stop your stamina draining so quickly. However, vision will eventually be affected. Costs 120 credits. Jetpack - zoom around the base quickly with this. Costs 700 credits.

- zoom around the base quickly with this. Costs 700 credits. Loud Horn - use this sound from the ship to warn your teammates. Costs 150 credits.

- use this sound from the ship to warn your teammates. Costs 150 credits. Teleporter - brings whoever's being monitored safely back to the ship. Costs 375 credits.

- brings whoever's being monitored safely back to the ship. Costs 375 credits. Inverse Teleporter - sends the player from the ship to a random place on the base. Costs 425 credits.

How to buy items in Lethal Company

First, you'll need to make sure you have enough credits for the item you want. This is done by collecting scrap from the game's bases and selling them at the terminal in your ship.

You can buy the aforementioned items from the very same terminal. Head to the "Store" section of the terminal, and all available items will be listed. Select the item, and quantity of it you want, and if you have enough credits you're good to go!

Best Lethal Company items

So you've racked up a few credits from your first few runs and you're ready to spend a bit. So what should you buy first? Well, we recommend buying some sort of flashlight as soon as possible. It's a dark world out there, and your life will be made a lot easier if you can see. The sooner you get the pro-flashlight the smoother – and less terrifying – your experience will be.

Also, as the game is about collecting salvage – occasionally from hard-to-access places – you should buy items that open up the world for you. So make sure you buy the extension ladder and the lockpick.

It goes without saying that you'll need protection too, and oddly enough the shovel is a nifty means of warding away certain items!

These are our recommendations when you start out. Of course later on you should invest in a teleporter to save your friends from the undefeatable terrors of the galaxy. But for now, don't forget your flashlight and shovel.

