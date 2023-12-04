We're hunted by ominous monsters along the way. Some are harmless, most aren't.

Throughout this first-person scare-fest, you'll collect weapons and items, from a shovel to a teleporter.

As a shovel is a self-explanatory melee weapon, let's take a look at that latter item. Trust us, you'll want to understand the nuances of the teleporter before using it in Lethal Company.

Lethal Company teleporter: How to use it explained

The teleporter system is exactly as it sounds. Once you've bought it from the store for 375 credits, you'll be able to save your precious time walking and get back safely to the spaceship.

At least, that's what the normal teleporter does... You can also buy an "inverse" teleporter for 425 credits that drops you right into the horrors of the facility.

Firstly, we should flag here that there's no point buying a standard teleporter if you're playing Lethal Company on your own. You'll need a buddy on the ship to bring you home!

If this is the case, the player on the ship needs to be monitoring (via the screen) the friend they want to teleport back to safety. If they press the red button to the left of the screen, that player will be brought back.

To use the inverse teleporter, you're fine on your own. Once you've visited a facility, press the yellow button and step into the teleportation device. But good luck: It drops you into a random place in the facility. You could spawn face to face with a Jester or Coil-Head.

It's always a gamble with the inverse teleporter, so good luck!

Listen to our podcast, One More Life, for more gaming intel!

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Listen to our One More Life podcast, subscribe to our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter for all the latest gaming intel.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.