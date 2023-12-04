Developed by solo dev Zeekerss, Lethal Company has been a runaway success, and according to SteamDB, hit an all-time peak of 240,817 players running away from monsters on 3rd December.

As of writing, Lethal Company has 107,848 reviews, which have garnered it an Overwhelmingly Positive rating on Steam - which is no small feat, as it requires 95 per cent of reviews to be positive.

With such hype and hubbub, it’s no small wonder that friends want to jump in (and hopefully on consoles too) on the fun together and bypass the current player count. Well, without further adieu, read on and all shall be revealed!

Lethal Company max players: How many can play together?

Officially, you can only play Lethal Company with up to four players.

Given the cramped conditions of the locales in Lethal Company, this makes sense, but because of the absolute hilarity that ensues in-game, it would be great to get more players in for extra silly fun.

Fortunately, folks far cleverer than us have figured out exactly how to do this, and we’ll have a look at how to have many more players just below.

We’re not sure if everyone will fit in the ship once it’s time to high-tail off-world, but in all honesty, that is very much in-keeping with the game's themes - and will no doubt end up in even more laughs.

How to add more players in Lethal Company using mods

Adding more players in Lethal Company unfortunately isn’t as simple as downloading one mod, as it requires a decent deal of jiggery-pokery with the Unity Engine - but we’ll hold your hand through the process.

Download BepInExPack from Thunderstore.io and extract its contents to the Lethal Company folder , which can be found by right-clicking on the game in your Steam library , selecting Manage and finally Browse Local Files or by using the directory C:\Program Files (x86)\Steam\steamapps\common\Lethal Company (provided it is installed in the C drive).

from Thunderstore.io and extract its contents to the , which can be found by right-clicking on the game in your , selecting and finally or by using the directory (provided it is installed in the C drive). Next, download the LC API from Thunderstore.io and open up the file to extract the LC_API.dll to the Plugins founder found within the BepInExPack folder in The Lethal Company folder.

from Thunderstore.io and open up the file to extract the to the Plugins founder found within the BepInExPack folder in The Lethal Company folder. Next, you want to download the latest version of bizzlemip’s BiggerLobby from Thunderstore.io and extract the Plugins and Audio folders to your BepInExPack directory in the Lethal Company game folder.

Once that’s installed, you can create a Lobby as you normally would, but you simply choose how many players you want to be able to join.

