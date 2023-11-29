You can then utilise the cash earned to travel to new moons, where both the risk and reward are greater. You can also buy fancy suits and decorations for your ship.

It was launched into early access in October and has received rave reviews from the PC community, earning itself an "Overwhelmingly Positive" rating with more than 85,000 users.

Zeekerss is a 21-year-old solo developer who originally began working on horror games for Roblox before going on to make their own pixelated experiences in Unity, such as Welcome to the Dark Place, Dead Seater, It Steals and The Upturned.

The latest in their output is Lethal Company.

For anyone looking to jump in and play Lethal Company, here's everything you need to know about where and how to play the new indie horror darling.

Is Lethal Company on Xbox or PlayStation?

Lethal Company. Zeekerss

Lethal Company is not available on any PlayStation or Xbox platforms.

No word on whether the game will be developed for said platforms has been disclosed, either, so don't expect a release on PS5 or Xbox Series X/S anytime soon.

Is Lethal Company on Mac?

Lethal Company is not available on Mac, either. Zeekerss has not indicated any plans to bring the game to Mac at any point.

However, considering the game's early success, there's a chance it may be announced at a later date – if the demand is there.

Lethal Company platforms explained

Lethal Company. Zeekerss

Lethal Company is exclusive to the Steam platform, so you will need an account for the Valve PC launcher to play the game.

Head to the Steam store on Microsoft Windows to play Lethal Company for £8.50 in the UK.

