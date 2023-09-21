However, CD Projekt Red aren't finished updating the base game just yet.

The massive 2.0 patch will go live very soon, and there will be many changes - a lot of them pretty significant. If you're wondering what the update entails, and when it's going live, we'll share it all below.

It won't be long at all before the patch goes live - in fact, it's dropping later on today!

According to a tweet from Marcin Momot, CD Projekt Red's Global Community Director, Update 2.0 will arrive between 5 and 6PM CEST on the 21st September 2023. That's 4-5pm BST.

Check out the tweet below:

We'll specify here that the 2.0 update is a separate event to the Phantom Liberty expansion. The latter is a paid expansion that includes a new district, story and characters. It's almost a whole new game, and you can read all about it here.

Changes to the base game, once you've installed update 2.0, are pretty major. From redesigned skill trees and perks to new radio stations, the whole experience is getting a swanky refurb.

There will also be a new police system, improved AI, UI and UX updates and changes to loot, items and crafting. Fear not, though, the epic story of the game won't be altered.

According to the website, update 2.0 will feature the following changes to the game:

Redesigned skill trees and perks.

Updated Cyberware.

A new capacity system.

Updated vehicle combat and car chases.

A whole new police system.

Improvements to UI and UX.

Improvements to combat AI.

Updates to look, items, and crafting.

New radio stations.

An overhaul like this is pretty substantial... and did we mention it's free?

