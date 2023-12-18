If you’re not limited to just Steam, you can also have a nosy at the PlayStation Wrap-Up, Team Green’s Xbox Year in Review and the Nintendo Year in Review to see the breadth of your hobby.

So many huge titles came out this year on PC, such as Baldur’s Gate 3 and indie gems like Lethal Company, but there’s even more upcoming in the tail-end 2023 and beyond.

Who knows what our most played games of 2024 will be? That’s next year's sobering realisation.

Steam Year in Review 2023: How to see your Wrapped-like Steam Replay stats recap

To see your Steam Year in Review 2023, you need to log into the Steam Year in Review website with your Steam account which you can do here.

Then you can click on the announcement in the “Special Offers” pop-up when you launch Steam, or click the Steam Year in Review banner at the top the Steam Store Client.

Any one of these will take you to the right place where you can peruse your stats. At the top and bottom of the page, you can share your stats across social media or set your page visibility to public, friends only or private (if you’ve played some games you don't want anyone else seeing).

The dates covered are from the first second of 1st January 2023 to the last second of 14th December 2023, so some festive playtime might not be included from last year.

