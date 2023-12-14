You can grab your personalised Nintendo Switch Year In Review and see exactly how many hours you’ve spent gaming on the hybrid console in the past 12 months.

It’ll show you stats of your most played game, give a pie chart (mmm, pie) showing time spent per genre and more.

Exciting times. If you’re keen on seeing how much time you spent on other platforms, a PlayStation Wrap-Up is available, and an Xbox recap can be seen, too.

We’ve also got pages up on how to see your Spotify Wrapped, YouTube Music recap and Twitch recap, as well. Now you’ll know exactly how you spent your last 12 months in entertainment.

Here’s how to see your 2023 Nintendo Switch Year In Review.

How to see your 2023 Nintendo Swich Year In Review

To see your personalised Nintendo recap for 2023, you simply need to head to the Nintendo Switch Year In Review website and log in with your Nintendo Account.

Just head on over to the official Nintendo Switch Year In Review website and log in using your Nintendo Account and click the red 'Get started' button underneath the massive '2023'. That’s all there is to it.

You can find the Year In Review page by clicking the link above or by going through Nintendo UK’s (should work fine in whatever country, click the button where it says 'English (Europe)' next to your account picture to change to the US site or elsewhere, if needed) X, formerly known as Twitter, post below:

Once you’ve clicked 'Get started', you’ll head on through to your Year in Review on the Switch in 2023. Click the down arrows to see the following stats in order:

Your first game of 2023

The number of games you played and total number of hours

Your Most played games of 2023

Your gaming trends (pie chart showing percentages of the different genres you spent your time playing)

The month you played your Switch most in (click the left and right arrows to see how many hours you spent gaming each month and what game you played most each month)

Choose your favourite game of 2023

How to share your personalised Year in Review

Your points balance (Gold and Platinum)

Once you’ve gone through all that, Nintendo shows you what there is to look forward to in 2024.

It’s safe to say that with Mario vs Donkey Kong, Princess Peach: Showtime! and Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD on the way (among others), you’ll be happily gaming on your Switch next year, too!

