Following on from Spotify Wrapped, YouTube Music recap, and PlayStation Wrap-Up, Twitch is joining in the wrapped fun.

You can head on over to the Twitch recap website to create your own personalised wrap-up of everything you did on the streamer in the last 12 months.

With a Community recap available for all to see, you can get your own Viewer and Creator 2023 recap.

Read on to find out how to see your Twitch recap for 2023 as a Viewer and/or Creator.

Twitch recap: How to see your 2023 Wrapped-style stats

To see your own Twitch recap, simply head over to the 2023 Twitch recap website and log in.

Once you have logged in, your year on Twitch as a Viewer and/or Creator can be viewed, letting you know exactly how many hours you spent on the platform in the last year.

To see your Twitch recap for 2023, follow these steps:

Head over to the Twitch recap website

Log in

Click on Viewer or Creator under ‘Choose Your Recap’

Enjoy seeing the stats from your last 12 months on Twitch retold

When you jump onto the recap website, you can also check out the Community recap of 2023 on Twitch. This tells you how many Stories have been viewed, what the most-used Emotes were, and even shows you what the most watched clips were around the world and who the top five streamers were in each region.

To qualify for the Viewer recap, you need to have watched at least 10 hours of broadcasts on Twitch over the last 12 months.

To qualify for the Creator recap, meanwhile, you need to have broadcast at least 10 hours' worth of content in the last year.

The Viewer recap will let you see your personalised stats on areas such as number of hours watched, distinct days you visited Twitch, top categories watched, number of subs gifted, chats sent, channels moderated, top channels and a clip recommendation.

The Creator recap lets you see stats including how long your channel was watched, the total number of distinct streams your channel had, the number of categories you streamed in, the amount raised for charity, channel points spent, number of new followers and subscribers, raids sent and received, shoutouts received and who your loudest fans were.

There are more stats involved in both the Creator and Viewer recaps. Find out more about both on the official website blog post.

Now, get out there and view your 2023 Twitch recap!

