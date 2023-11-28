What time is Spotify Wrapped released?
Your annual music recap is fast approaching.
Spotify has teased the arrival of this year’s Wrapped, which enables users to look back at their favourite releases of 2023.
The feature lands at the end of each year and shares stats and summaries with subscribers about the artists, songs and albums that defined their year in music.
This includes a curated playlist of your most-listened-to songs, alongside infographics designed to be shared on social media.
On 23rd November, Spotify’s official Twitter account teased: “All thoughts lead to Wrapped x", leading fans to speculate about the feature’s 2023 release date.
First released in 2016, Spotify Wrapped has become an annual tradition for music enthusiasts.
So, when could Wrapped 2023 arrive? Read on for everything you need to know.
What time is Spotify Wrapped released?
While Spotify Wrapped doesn’t have a set release date, we can hazard a guess based on when it has been released in previous years.
The dates for the previous Spotify Wrapped release dates are as follows:
- 2017: 6th December
- 2018: 6th December
- 2019: 5th December
- 2020: 2nd December
- 2021: 1st December
- 2022: 30th November
In other words, Wrapped 2023 could be here in a matter of days.
Users will be notified via the app once the feature is out.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
How to get your Spotify Wrapped when it drops
It’s easy to find your Spotify Wrapped, but you do need to make sure the Spotify app is installed on your phone and you are signed in.
Simply open your Spotify mobile app and an invitation to jump into your Wrapped report should be waiting for you.
Alternatively, head to spotify.com/wrapped and, if you don’t have the Spotify app on your phone, you’ll be invited to download it.
Read more:
- Madonna set list for Celebration Tour 2023: Full list of songs being played
- Take That adds extra dates to 2024 UK tour – how to get tickets now
- Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour film setlist - Which songs got cut from the movie?
- How to get Bruce Springsteen UK tour tickets as Ticketmaster pre-sale goes live
- Get three months Audible free with this early Amazon Prime Day deal
- Queens of the Stone Age tour setlist
Check out more of our Radio coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.