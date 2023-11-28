This includes a curated playlist of your most-listened-to songs, alongside infographics designed to be shared on social media.

On 23rd November, Spotify’s official Twitter account teased: “All thoughts lead to Wrapped x", leading fans to speculate about the feature’s 2023 release date.

First released in 2016, Spotify Wrapped has become an annual tradition for music enthusiasts.

So, when could Wrapped 2023 arrive? Read on for everything you need to know.

What time is Spotify Wrapped released?

While Spotify Wrapped doesn’t have a set release date, we can hazard a guess based on when it has been released in previous years.

The dates for the previous Spotify Wrapped release dates are as follows:

2017: 6th December

2018: 6th December

2019: 5th December

2020: 2nd December

2021: 1st December

2022: 30th November

In other words, Wrapped 2023 could be here in a matter of days.

Users will be notified via the app once the feature is out.

How to get your Spotify Wrapped when it drops

It’s easy to find your Spotify Wrapped, but you do need to make sure the Spotify app is installed on your phone and you are signed in.

Simply open your Spotify mobile app and an invitation to jump into your Wrapped report should be waiting for you.

Alternatively, head to spotify.com/wrapped and, if you don’t have the Spotify app on your phone, you’ll be invited to download it.

