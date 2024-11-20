Three of her friends from the cast of The Archers are paying their own tribute in Radio Times.

Louiza Patikas

Louiza Patikas at the Radio Times Festival 2017.

June was a phenomenon – a living legend. She embodied the poise and precision of the golden age of radio acting, and yet she felt ageless somehow and completely accepting of the modern world, including the many generations of young actors who joined the show after her and grew up on her watch.

It was an honour to know her, to share the mic with her, and to play Scrabble with her. She was utterly irreplaceable.

(Louiza Patikas has played Peggy's granddaughter Helen in The Archers since 2000.)

Pat Gallimore

June was my Archers mother-in-law for 50 years. She was a wonderful actress and friend. The tributes from the members of The Archers family are a testament to how much she was loved and how much she taught us.

She was the matriarch of Ambridge. A loyal team member of grace and kindness. I was so lucky to have worked with her for so long. I cherish our friendship and the memories of the times we shared on and off the microphone.

Dearest June, I shall miss you greatly. RIP ❤️

(Pat Gallimore has played Peggy's daughter-in-law Pat in The Archers since 1974.)

David Troughton

Pat Gallimore, June Spencer and David Troughton in 2022, shortly after June had retired.

June Spencer – what a legend! Ultimate professional, fun to work with, always interested in how you were getting on and, above all, for more than half a century, the absolute centre of the Ambridge community.

It seemed quite a daunting task taking over the role of Tony Archer [from Colin Skipp], but her kindness, professionalism, her sense of fun and caring understanding eased me seamlessly into the Ambridge way of life. For that, I shall always be truly grateful. She was an amazing woman and her legacy will live on for ever.

(David Troughton has played Peggy's son Tony in The Archers since 2014.)

