Do They Know It's Christmas? might never have become the most famous Christmas number one if the Boomtown Rats' 1984 album In the Long Grass hadn't sunk without trace and Geldof had been gadding about being a pop star rather than watching Michael Buerk's heartbreaking report from Ethiopia on 23 October. It demonstrates the power of television (and Bob Geldof) to change the world we live in.

Fittingly, to mark the anniversary there is a new version of the song featuring Harry Styles, Chris Martin and Sam Smith singing with young versions of Sting, Boy George and Bono. It's the gift that keeps on giving...

