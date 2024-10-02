"We're going to help make babies", says Norton's Robert Edwards to a bemused Jean Purdy as they embark on a journey like no other.

While being met with negative comments at each corner, whether it being told it's not in the interest of science or that it's wrong, they do not give up.

"Women presume we can have children," Thomasin's Purdy narrates. "There is a biological and social expectation, nothing can make that absence worse. But we have the possibility of making it better."

You can watch the full trailer below.

Told through the perspective of Jean Purdy, a nurse and embryologist, who joined forces with scientist Robert Edwards and surgeon Patrick Steptoe to unlock the puzzle of infertility by pioneering IVF, Joy "celebrates the power of perseverance".

"And the wonders of science as it follows this maverick trio of visionaries who overcame tremendous odds and opposition to realise their dream, and in doing so allowed millions of people to dream with them."

Directed by Ben Taylor (Sex Education), Joy makes its world premiere at the 68th BFI London Film Festival on 15th October before being released in cinemas the following month and later on Netflix.

Joy is in UK cinemas on 15th November and will be available to stream on Netflix on 22nd November. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

