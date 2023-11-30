Just as with the famous Spotify Wrapped release each year, YouTube Music also offers a similar feature to its subscribers.

If you’re keen to find out what you’ve spent the most time listening to over the last 12 months, or if you want to show off that you’ve listened to a band for so many hours and minutes, you’ll want to get your own personalised 2023 YouTube Music Recap.

Unfortunately, it’s not entirely obvious how to access your own Recap, and there are some qualifying factors you need to be aware of before you try.

Fortunately, though, we know how to get your own YouTube Music Recap of 2023. Read on to find out how to get your personalised 2023 recap from YouTube Music.

How to get your YouTube Music Recap 2023

To get your YouTube Music Recap of 2023, you need to head into the YouTube Music app on Android or iOS. The yearly Recap feature is available only to those who have listened to at least four hours of music on the app or website.

If you qualify for the YouTube Music Recap in 2023 and have indeed listened to at least 10 hours' worth of music on the app or website, you can find your own personalised Recap by following these steps:

Open up the YouTube Music app on your Android or iOS device

Sign in if you aren’t already logged in

Tap your profile photo

Select 'Your Recap'

You’ll find the Recap page in your playlists, along with your top stats in stories on the YouTube Music app

Select 'Get your Recap' to watch through a slideshow of your Recap stats

If you connect Google Photos to YouTube Music, you can also view your Recap with a personalised photo album.

You can find your YouTube Music Recap on the regular YouTube app, too, by typing Recap into the search bar to find your playlist. It’s also possible to find it by clicking this link to Music Recap.

If you still can’t find your Recap, it might not be ready just yet. Try again later.

If you fail to meet these eligibility requirements (thanks, YouTube Music Help!) you might not receive a Recap, either:

To view your 2023 seasonal Recap, you need at least four hours of music listening time each season across YouTube platforms

Seasonal Recap isn't available to users who have auto-delete set up for activity older than three months. Find out more about your YouTube Watch History settings

If you listen to mostly Made for Kids music, seasonal Recap may be unavailable to you

Seasonal Recap may also be temporarily unavailable if you recently deleted or edited your YouTube Watch History

To get to the Recap page using a mobile device, you must have the YouTube app or YouTube Music app installed on your device:

YouTube app Android (version 17.43 or newer) iPhone (version 17.43 or newer)

YouTube Music app Android (version 5.32 or newer) iPhone (version 5.32 or newer, or iOS 14 or newer)



