Given the upcoming games in 2023 and beyond, 2024 will no doubt see many, many hours of gaming time, too.

Many of those hours may come over the festive period when we’ve got new games to play, or from simply trying to game away the long nights of winter.

Fortunately, the Winter Solstice is on 22nd December – but you might not notice as you whittle your way through your third Baldur’s Gate 3 playthrough.

But that’s quite enough yabbering from us. Read on!

Xbox recap: How to see your 2023 Wrapped-style stats

To view your Xbox recap, you need to sign in on the Xbox 2023 Year in Review site and you will be treated to how much or how little you played on Xbox this past year.

You can also see what Microsoft has gotten up to, as well as the biggest titles that hit the platform.

You can share your results on social media, too - like Xbox CEO Phil Spencer did on X (formerly Twitter) - to flex or seek approval from other wretches like us who make a living out of gaming.

All that aside, we’re excited to see what games will be coming to Xbox in 2024. Maybe we’ll be playing them on new Xbox consoles, if court documents are to be believed.

