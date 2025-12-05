Wondering how to see your Discord Checkpoint numbers? Well, fear not, because you've come to the right place to find out.

Yep, it's that time of year again when every company under the sun starts trying to offer you Spotify Wrapped-style stats.

Discord, the forum and messaging service used by many a gaming community, is getting in on the act. Are you sure you want to know who you messaged the most?

Gaming is never exempt from this sort of stat dump, of course, with Steam Year In Review being a big one, as well as the PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo data deep dives.

So, how does the Discord one work? Look no further, folks. Here's how to see your Discord Checkpoint numbers.

Discord Checkpoint 2025: How to see your Wrapped-like stats explained

To see your Discord Checkpoint stats for 2025, open the mobile app, and click the 'You' button in the bottom right corner. You should see a banner allowing you to check out the stats!

On desktop version of Discord, you need to look for the flag icon in the top-right corner of your app. Click that, and you should be able to jump into your numbers from there.

Can't see anything on that page? The official Discord website notes, "If you don’t see a Checkpoint, you may not have had enough activity on Discord to summarise your 2025. Or, you have toggled off "Use data to personalise my Discord experience."

What exactly can you expect to see in these stats? Discord has described this fun feature like so: "How many messages did you send? How long did you hang out in voice?

"What’re your most-used emoji, and which server did you spend the most time in? And WHO, out of everyone you talked to on Discord, did you talk with the MOST?"

Better yet, you actually get something of a reward for checking out your numbers in this way. As Discord explains it, "After you’ve reviewed your year on Discord, you’ll be matched with one of ten different Checkpoint cards.

"These Checkpoint cards aren’t JUST for your eyes only… your card comes with a matching Avatar Decoration!"

But you can't use them forever, sadly. You only have until 15th January 2026 to enjoy seeing this decoration on your avatar.

By then, of course, the new year will be upon us and a new set of statistics will have already begun being collected, harvested processed for your enjoyment later. What fun!

