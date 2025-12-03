Perhaps feeling festive, EA has announced a new free FC 26 preview mode, alongside ten Classic XI Teams for Kick Off and Kick Off Rush, featuring teams with legendary players.

The preview mode lets players dip their toes into EA FC 26 without having to pay a penny, and have access to a limited selection of modes and clubs to try out:

Kick-Off Mode with a limited set of top clubs.

Clubs Rush with limited progression.

Learn to Play.

If you do decide to purchase the full game, you can carry over your stats progression, meaning you won’t have to start from scratch all over again.

The press release states that “EA SPORTS FC 26 Showcase will be available to play on PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox Series X|S, Amazon Luna, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One”, but curiously makes no mention of Nintendo Switch or Switch 2.

The ten classic XI Teams are comprised of Icon, Hero and standout players of today for a number of different teams from famous leagues. Check them out below:

Classic XI: Bayern Munich

Manuel Neuer | GK

Philipp Lahm | DF

Franz Beckenbauer | DF

Lúcio | DF

Bixente Lizarazu | DF

Bastian Schweinsteiger | MF

Lothar Matthäus | MF

Jamal Musiala | MF

Michael Olise | FW

Thomas Müller | FW

Franck Ribéry | FW

Classic XI: Chelsea

Petr Čech | GK

Reece James | DF

Marcel Desailly | DF

Ricardo Carvalho | DF

Ashley Cole | DF

Claude Makélélé | MF

Gianfranco Zola | MF

Frank Lampard | MF

Cole Palmer | FW

Didier Drogba | FW

Eden Hazard | FW

Classic XI: Juventus

Gianluigi Buffon | GK

Lilian Thuram | DF

Fabio Cannavaro | DF

Giorgio Chiellini | DF

Gianluca Zambrotta | DF

Manuel Locatelli | MF

Andrea Pirlo | MF

Zinedine Zidane | MF

Roberto Baggio | FW

Gianluca Vialli | FW

Alessandro Del Piero | FW

Classic XI: Liverpool

Alisson Becker | GK

Jeremie Frimpong | DF

Virgil van Dijk | DF

Jamie Carragher | DF

John Arne Riise | DF

Mohamed Salah | MF

Xabi Alonso | MF

Steven Gerrard | MF

John Barnes | MF

Kenny Dalglish | FW

Ian Rush | FW

Classic XI: Real Madrid

Iker Casillas | GK

Dani Carvajal | DF

Fabio Cannavaro | DF

Fernando Hierro | DF

Roberto Carlos | DF

Toni Kroos | MF

Claude Makélélé | MF

Jude Bellingham | MF

Zinedine Zidane | FW

Raúl González | FW

Kylian Mbappé | FW

Classic XI: Bundesliga

Oliver Kahn | GK

Philipp Lahm | DF

Franz Beckenbauer | DF

Jürgen Kohler | DF

Bixente Lizarazu | DF

Lothar Matthäus | MF

Tomáš Rosický | MF

Toni Kroos | MF

Jay-Jay Okocha | FW

Thomas Müller | FW

Zé Roberto | FW

Classic XI: La Liga

Iker Casillas | GK

Carles Puyol | DF

Fernando Hierro | DF

Ronald Koeman | DF

Luís Figo | MF

Xabi Alonso | MF

Andrés Iniesta | MF

Paulo Futre | MF

Johan Cruyff | FW

Raúl González | FW

Zinedine Zidane | FW

Classic XI: Ligue 1

Petr Čech | GK

Lilian Thuram | DF

Marcel Desailly | DF

Laurent Blanc | DF

Bixente Lizarazu | DF

Robert Pirès | MF

Blaise Matuidi | MF

Eden Hazard | MF

Zlatan Ibrahimović | FW

Ronaldinho | FW

Thierry Henry | FW

Classic XI: Premier League

Peter Schmeichel | GK

Jamie Carragher | DF

Vincent Kompany | DF

Rio Ferdinand | DF

Ashley Cole | DF

Patrick Vieira | MF

Frank Lampard | MF

Steven Gerrard | MF

Alan Shearer | FW

Wayne Rooney | FW

Thierry Henry | FW

Classic XI: Serie A

Gianluigi Buffon | GK

Cafu | DF

Paolo Maldini | DF

Fabio Cannavaro | DF

Gianluca Zambrotta | DF

Ruud Gullit | MF

Andrea Pirlo | MF

Zinedine Zidane | MF

Alessandro Del Piero | FW

Ronaldo Nazário | FW

Diego Maradona | FW

And that’s that! You can check out the Pitch Notes from the official page to see all the new changes made.

