So, when can we expect the FC 26 player ratings to be revealed? Are there any leaks? What are our predictions? Read on for everything you need to know.

FC 26 player ratings: When will the best players be revealed?

We don't know yet when player ratings will be revealed, but based on the FC 25 rollout, we would expect to see the first ratings revealed early September.

EA typically doesn't release all the player ratings at once. Instead, it usually releases the top players in each major league one at a time.

So, while we might get ratings for the top Premier League players in August, we may have to wait several weeks before we get the top Bundesliga or Ligue 1 players, for example.

FC 26 player ratings leaks

Twitter account Exofifa_ has collaborated with leaker RadarFC to put out a graphic of the supposed top 50 ranked players in FC 26 – it certainly looks the part, but it's worth taking with a grain of salt.

The top four players, all 91-rated, are Mohamed Salah, Alexia Putellas, Kylian Mbappe and Aitana Bonmatí.

Interestingly, while Erling Haaland and Harry Kane have both dropped from 91 to 90 and 90 to 89 respectively, Rodri, who was injured for the vast majority of last season, has retained his 90-rating.

Some major climbers are Ousmane Dembélé, who climbs from 86 to 90, and Achraf Hakimi, who climbs from 84 to 89, after their Champions League-winning seasons with PSG.

FC 26 player ratings predictions: Who will be top this year?

Again, with no confirmations on player ratings thus far – and assuming the above leaks are not necessarily accurate – we can only speculate as to who the top players will be this year, but we have a few picks.

Following a title-winning season with Liverpool, currently 89-rated Mohamed Salah should be set for an upgrade thanks to his incredible goal and assist record in the season just gone. 89-rated Virgil van Dijk may be due an increase for similar reasons.

Another player set for a big increase is PSG talisman Ousmane Dembélé. Rated 86 OVR in FC 25, Dembélé has been central to PSG's Ligue 1 and Champions League-winning season and could be set for a major increase.

Cover stars Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala will likely also be up there, but with neither having particularly standout seasons compared to the likes of Salah and Dembélé, it's unlikely that either will have the very top ratings.

In the women's game, Ballon d'Or Féminin-winner Aitana Bonmatí has just won another La Liga title with Barcelona and reached the finals of both the Champions League and Women's European Championship, so will undoubtedly retain her 91 OVR rating.

While Manchester City and Real Madrid have had disappointing seasons, both Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappé have had strong individual seasons, so could retain their own 91 OVR ratings, but perhaps will drop a point to make way for more in-form players.

One player who will likely be due for an unfortunate decrease is Rodri, who has been injured since the beginning of the 2024-25 season, and will probably decrease a few points for that reason.

