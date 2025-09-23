And with Rematch pulling even more players away towards another football title, and FM26 finally releasing in a couple of months, it's a big year for FC.

So, when does FC 26 come out, and what time does it release? Here's everything you need to know.

Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala grace the FC 26 cover. EA Sports

EA Sports FC 26 will release on 26th September 2025 on console, and on 25th September 2025 on PC.

This was confirmed in the official reveal trailer that was released in July.

At the same time the game was released, it was confirmed that Jude Bellingham would be returning as the game's cover star, joined this year by Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala.

What time does FC 26 launch? Full global release times

FC 26 launches on PlayStation and Xbox consoles at midnight local time. That means if you're in the UK, for example, you'll get access to the game one hour after players in France and Germany, and a full 11 hours after players in New Zealand.

The game will, however, feature a simultaneous global release on PC, coming out at 1pm BST on 25th September. Here is the full list of launch times around the world for FC 26 on PC:

US West Coast (PDT) – 5am, 25th September

US Mountain (MDT) – 6am, 25th September

US Central (CDT) – 7am, 25th September

US East Coast (EDT) – 8am, 25th September

UK (BST) – 1pm, 25th September

Central Europe (CEST) – 2pm, 25th September

Japan (JST) – 9pm, 25th September

Australia East Coast (AEST) – 10pm, 25th September

New Zealand (NZST) – 12am, 26th September

When does the FC 26 early access start?

FC 26 early access began on 19th September 2025. That's a full week before the game fully releases.

In order to get early access to FC 26, you will need to purchase the Ultimate Edition of the game.

As well as seven-day early access, the Ultimate Edition will net you some extra bonuses, more details on which you can find below.

All FC 26 editions explained

There are two editions of FC 26 available to purchase: the Standard Edition and the Ultimate Edition.

Here's what's included in both:

FC 26 Standard Edition – £59.99

Clubs rewards: 1x Archetype Unlock Consumable 2x Double AXP for 10 Matches Consumables

Career rewards: 3x ICON Career Players 5-Star Coach available for hire in Manager Career 5-Star Youth Scout available for hire in Manager Career Manager Live Challenge Content



FC 26 Ultimate Edition – £89.99

Up to seven days of early access

Season 1 Premium Pass

6,000 FC Points over 2 months

1x additional Ultimate Team Player Evolution Slot

Standard Edition Clubs and Career content

Everything included in Standard Edition

Can I pre-order FC 26?

Yes, FC 26 is currently available to pre-order, and comes with some pre-order bonuses too.

Players looking to pre-order a digital version of the game can do so directly from the Steam store on PC, the PlayStation store or the Xbox store.

At the time of writing, pre-orders for physical copies of FC 26 have not yet opened, so check back later if you're after one of those.

FC 26 pre-order bonuses

Players who pre-order the game will receive a variety of in-game bonuses, with different perks available depending on which edition you buy. Here are all of the FC 26 pre-order bonuses:

Standard Edition

Football Ultimate Team 92+ OVR Icon (untradeable) for EA Sports FC 25 (sold separately)

Ultimate Edition (purchase by 26th August)

Ultimate Team ICON Player Item (untradeable) for EA Sports FC 26

Ultimate Team Player Evolution for EA Sports FC 25 (sold separately)

Ultimate Team 1 of 5 Player Pick ICON Player Item (untradeable) for EA Sports FC 25 (sold separately)

Is there an FC 26 trailer?

Yes, the official reveal trailer for FC 26 was released in July, showing off some of the new gameplay changes and mechanics coming in this year's game:

