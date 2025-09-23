FC 26 release date, launch time, editions, pre-orders and latest news
Another year, another FC.
It may already be out in early access, but the full FC 26 release date is still on its way.
With many fans choosing to skip over FC 25 last year, there will be a surge of players looking to upgrade to this year's title, with EA trying to win over fans with promises that they've been listening to fan feedback.
And with Rematch pulling even more players away towards another football title, and FM26 finally releasing in a couple of months, it's a big year for FC.
So, when does FC 26 come out, and what time does it release? Here's everything you need to know.
When is the FC 26 release date?
EA Sports FC 26 will release on 26th September 2025 on console, and on 25th September 2025 on PC.
This was confirmed in the official reveal trailer that was released in July.
At the same time the game was released, it was confirmed that Jude Bellingham would be returning as the game's cover star, joined this year by Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala.
What time does FC 26 launch? Full global release times
FC 26 launches on PlayStation and Xbox consoles at midnight local time. That means if you're in the UK, for example, you'll get access to the game one hour after players in France and Germany, and a full 11 hours after players in New Zealand.
The game will, however, feature a simultaneous global release on PC, coming out at 1pm BST on 25th September. Here is the full list of launch times around the world for FC 26 on PC:
- US West Coast (PDT) – 5am, 25th September
- US Mountain (MDT) – 6am, 25th September
- US Central (CDT) – 7am, 25th September
- US East Coast (EDT) – 8am, 25th September
- UK (BST) – 1pm, 25th September
- Central Europe (CEST) – 2pm, 25th September
- Japan (JST) – 9pm, 25th September
- Australia East Coast (AEST) – 10pm, 25th September
- New Zealand (NZST) – 12am, 26th September
When does the FC 26 early access start?
FC 26 early access began on 19th September 2025. That's a full week before the game fully releases.
In order to get early access to FC 26, you will need to purchase the Ultimate Edition of the game.
As well as seven-day early access, the Ultimate Edition will net you some extra bonuses, more details on which you can find below.
All FC 26 editions explained
There are two editions of FC 26 available to purchase: the Standard Edition and the Ultimate Edition.
Here's what's included in both:
FC 26 Standard Edition – £59.99
- Clubs rewards:
- 1x Archetype Unlock Consumable
- 2x Double AXP for 10 Matches Consumables
- Career rewards:
- 3x ICON Career Players
- 5-Star Coach available for hire in Manager Career
- 5-Star Youth Scout available for hire in Manager Career
- Manager Live Challenge Content
FC 26 Ultimate Edition – £89.99
- Up to seven days of early access
- Season 1 Premium Pass
- 6,000 FC Points over 2 months
- 1x additional Ultimate Team Player Evolution Slot
- Standard Edition Clubs and Career content
- Everything included in Standard Edition
Can I pre-order FC 26?
Yes, FC 26 is currently available to pre-order, and comes with some pre-order bonuses too.
Players looking to pre-order a digital version of the game can do so directly from the Steam store on PC, the PlayStation store or the Xbox store.
At the time of writing, pre-orders for physical copies of FC 26 have not yet opened, so check back later if you're after one of those.
FC 26 pre-order bonuses
Players who pre-order the game will receive a variety of in-game bonuses, with different perks available depending on which edition you buy. Here are all of the FC 26 pre-order bonuses:
Standard Edition
- Football Ultimate Team 92+ OVR Icon (untradeable) for EA Sports FC 25 (sold separately)
Ultimate Edition (purchase by 26th August)
- Ultimate Team ICON Player Item (untradeable) for EA Sports FC 26
- Ultimate Team Player Evolution for EA Sports FC 25 (sold separately)
- Ultimate Team 1 of 5 Player Pick ICON Player Item (untradeable) for EA Sports FC 25 (sold separately)
Is there an FC 26 trailer?
Yes, the official reveal trailer for FC 26 was released in July, showing off some of the new gameplay changes and mechanics coming in this year's game:
