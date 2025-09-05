So, when does FM26 come out? For everything we know about the FM26 release date and more, read on.

We predict that FM26 will release at some point in November 2025.

While a release date, nor any hint towards a release date has been confirmed yet by SI, we've made an educated guess based on when previous FM titles have released.

Although FM24, the most recent iteration, released at the start of December, every single FM title from Football Manager 2015 to 2024 released during November.

More specifically, many titles have released during the second week of the month, so if we had to be more specific, we'd say a release between 7th and 14th November is fairly likely.

This is, of course, all just speculation, and considering the development troubles that FM26 has been plagued by, it's entirely possible that the game is indeed pushed into December 2025 instead.

FM26 gameplay news

SI has proven to be very tight-lipped on the specifics of FM26, as indeed they were about FM25, but there are a few things we know about the game – most of which was supposed to be introduced in FM25.

The game will mark the series' move to the Unity engine, with SI boasting that it will bring with it huge graphical upgrades – as teased in a recent clip – as well as more realistic and fluid player movements and animations.

This was then fully revealed for the first time with the Match Day First Look, posted to the game's official social media channels on 4th September.

Another key addition to the game is the introduction of women's football. While licences are yet to be confirmed, we can likely expect all the major women's leagues to be included, such as England, Spain, France, Germany and the USA, among others.

Tactics are getting a revamp, with new player roles and customisation options for formations. Players will finally also be able to dictate how their team plays both in and out of possession, something that has been high on many players' wish lists for years.

As well as all these, we'll likely see the customary tweaks to UI and menus, as well as plenty of new features that haven't been revealed yet.

