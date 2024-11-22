The website wraps up your playtime on Steam over the year, showing you data on what you spent your time playing on PC and Steam Deck in the previous 12 months.

You may not want to know exactly how long you spent gaming on Steam in 2024. Fortunately, Valve appears to be aware of this. In the 2023 edition, at least, there was no mention of the total hours spent on any game listed.

That particular nugget of information can be found on your Steam Library anyway.

Who knows, though, the 2024 edition might be different. Regardless, it’s bound to be a neat way to look at what you spent your time doing on Steam this year.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Steam Year in Review 2024 release date speculation, how to see it and what to expect from it.

When is Steam Year in Review 2024? Our speculation

Valve is yet to officially confirm when Steam Year in Review 2024 is, but based on last year we imagine it will be released on or around Monday 16th December 2024.

The 2023 edition of Steam Year in Review went live on Monday 18th December 2023. If it follows the same date structure this year (the Monday of the week before Christmas day), it means we’ll see our Steam Year in Review 2024 edition go live on 16th December.

We’ll update this page with the confirmed date when it’s revealed by Valve.

How to see your Steam Year in Review

To see your Steam Year in Review 2024, you need to log in to the Steam Year in Review website using your Steam account. You can do that right here.

As we’re still currently waiting for the 2024 edition of Steam wrapped to go live, if you log in using the link above it’ll show you your Steam Year in Review 2023 stats.

It could be nice to take a trip down memory lane before you find out if you did better or worse (what that means is entirely up to you) this year.

Once the 2024 edition is live, you should see it on Steam, too. It should appear as a Steam Year in Review banner at the top of the Steam Store Client.

What to expect from Steam Year in Review

Your Steam Year in Review will show you stats such as the total number of games played, what games you played, how long you played your games each month, the number of achievements unlocked and where you played your Steam games.

The 2023 edition didn’t actually show us how many hours we played Steam games for, which was a bit of a letdown. Fingers crossed the 2024 Steam Year in Review lets us see that particular stat.

If it’s the same as last year, though, expect to see the following stats in your Steam Year in Review 2024:

Total number of games played

Number of new games (not played on Steam before 1st January 2024)

Total number of achievements earned

Longest streak of days where you played a game on Steam

Percentage of total playtime across the year you spent on each game and how many sessions you played of each one

How you compare to the Steam Community

New releases played (games released in 2024)

Number of games gifted, new friends, badges earned, screenshots shared, etc…

Month-by-month breakdown of each game you played

Where you played Steam games (PC or Steam Deck)

Of course, you can share your Steam Year in Review with anyone and feature it on your Steam Profile.

